Mumbai: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly often teases fans with her Behind-The-Scenes pictures and videos from the set of the Rajan Shahi show. On Wednesday, she took top Instagram to share a short reel with her on-screen students on the sets of Anupamaa. In the video, Rupali can be seen taking up the viral ‘Alors On Dance’ social media trend and it will wipe off your mid-week blues.Also Read - Anupamaa 'Masaledaar' Development: Vanraj Slaps Toshu After he Tells Anupama 'Papa Aapko Masaldani Bulate The'

In the video, she can be seen clad in a gorgeous pastel blue ethnic wear teamed up with a pair of jhumkas, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick, and a bindi placed nicely on the forehead. She completed her look with a simple locket and half hair tied leaving tresses to fall back. Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Gets 'Geeky As It Could Ever Get' As She Sports Specs And Book In Hand | See Pic

She captioned the video, “Grooving to the latest trends in between shoots! (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Today: Anupama-Pakhi Perform Together On 'Udi Teri Aankhon', Kavya Gets Embroiled

Watch Here:

Earlier, she shared her latest look from Anupamaa where she can be seen clad in a black shimmery kurti teamed up with matching long skirt and a dupatta. She wrote, “Let your heart shine, let it add glow. Let your gratitude speak, the sound may just be magical Let the positivity just flow. (sic)”

Talking about Anupama, the show is all set to witness a big twist where furious Vanraj slaps Paritosh for misbehaving with his mother Anupama. After Kavya ditched Pakhi at the last minute, she justified the family by saying that a house doesn’t run on trophies. Paritosh supported her and accused the family for pulling down people who want to grow. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj slaps Paritosh and tells him that he should have learned from his father’s mistakes. Baa and Babuji are heard talking that they will leave the house for the sake of their kids.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.