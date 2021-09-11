Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly knows how to win the hearts of her fans and her Instagram reels are the proof. On Saturday, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her video where she can be seen grooving to the popular retro song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. In the video, she can be seen sitting on a chair as she aces the song with just her facial expressions.Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Twist: Rakhi Dave Instigates Vanraj Over Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's 'Dosti'

She can be seen clad in simple ethnic wear teamed up with subtle makeup and a tiny bindi. From the video, it seems that she is reading the script of the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. She captioned it, “Nothing can beat the flavour of some old Hindi songs.. and me trying to always enact them! Retro music is truly eternal. (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Wins Hearts Again, Fans Say, 'Ek Dil Hai, Kitni Baar Jeetoge'

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Fans went gaga over her video and poured in heart and fire emojis. While one user wrote, Looking like Monisha in this. Beautiful.” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Anuj Kapadia Addresses Anupama As 'Anu', Leaves Vanraj Furious

Another user commented, “So Adorable.”

Check Reactions Here:

Earlier, she shared some of the mesmerising pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home. In the photos, she can be seen clad in a red heavily embroidered ethnic wear. She captioned it, “The heart is happy and the vibe so pure when you hear the chants “Ganpati Bappa Morya 32 years of celebrating Ganpati Bappa at home. 2 years of celebrating Gajanan at Anupamaa. Ganguly cha raja aani Anupamaa cha Raja. Wishing you all love, peace, and prosperity this Ganeshotsav. (sic)”

Talking about Anupamaa, thefans are loving the entry of Anuj Kapadia in Anupama’s life. Vanraj’s jealousy and Anupama’s giving back to him is making viewers glued to the show. Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.