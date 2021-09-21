Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly leaves fans enchanted with her new avatar as she ditches her Anupama avatar. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a new photo from her latest photoshoot and fans are going all crazy. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a black polka dot dress teamed up with a pair of heels and an umbrella in her hand.Also Read - Anupamaa Ganpati Festival Twist: Bappa to Bring Anuj And Anupama Closer Now

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, a dash of red lip shade. She completed her look with hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses to fall back. Well, she definitely gives monsoon vibes and we just love it. She captioned it, “Let a smile be your umbrella on a rainy day. (sic)” Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia's Beautiful Camaraderie On ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ Is Winning Hearts, Fans Say ‘Inko Life Partners Jaldi Banao’

Check Out The Photo Here:

As soon as she dropped her new photo, fans expressed that they wish to watch her in a similar avatar on the show while others simply said that ‘Anuj will go crazy’ with her latest stunning look. Also Read - Anupamaa Love Angle Begins: Anuj Kapadia Vows to Not Let Anupama Face Any Problem Alone

Check Reactions Here:

On Monday, she shared the first-ever Instagram reel with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. In the video, the duo beautifully portrayed their bond and love angle as shown in the show, Anupamaa. Their camaraderie on Badshah’s song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ won many hearts on the internet.

Rupali also dropped her pictures with Gaurav from Ganesh Chaturthi special episode. While Anupama looked gorgeous in a green saree teamed up with accessories and subtle makeup, Anuj looked dapper in a blue sherwani. Rupali simply mentioned it, “Happy #MaAn Day Happy Monday. (sic)”

Talking about Anupamaa, Vanraj is jealous of Anupama and Anuj’s business partnership and said that he doesn’t want to keep any personal relationships with him. It so happened that GK invited the Shah family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and Vanraj gave out his decision to not celebrate the festival with Anuj Kapadia. On the other hand, Kavya feels that they can win the race against Anupama by playing smart and being in the good books of Anuj as she doesn’t want to lose on a good job offer at Anuj’s company. However, Anupama and Bapuji decide to visit Anuj’s home for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.