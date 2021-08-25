Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has jetted off to Lonavla, Maharashtra with husband Ashwin Verma and her little son Rudransh. Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture with her son as she takes a dip in the pool in a halter-neck bikini look. In the photo, she can be seen posing in the pool with her son and it is the best thing on the internet today.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Rakhi Dave Asks Anupama To Be Her Slave In Exchange of Rs 40 Lakh, Former Dances On 'Jawani Janeman'

She further wished her son on his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday my SonShine. Thank u for choosing me to be ur mother. THU THU THU. (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Anupama Strikes Deal With Rakhi Dave For Rs 40 Lakh, New Evil Plan In Store?

Take A Look At The Photo Here:

On Tuesday, she shared a couple of pictures as she poses from her hotel room. Rupali can be seen clad in green ethnic wear as she holds a cup of tea in her hands and gazes outside. She captioned it, “Reflecting on life.. and cherishing the moments gone by while awaiting what the future holds! (sic)”

A few days back, she uploaded her video with co-star Alpana Buch aka Baa where they can be seen grooving to the popular song ‘Param Sundari’ from Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi. In the video, Rupali and Alpana can be seen dressed in Maharashtrian and Rajasthani avatars respectively from the Independence Day special episode.

Talking about Anupamaa, the popular show is grabbing eyeballs with their new twist. Anupama and the family have suffered a financial fraud upon the income tax payment. Anupama seeks financial help from Rakhi Dave but at a cost of an evil deal.

Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.