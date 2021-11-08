Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna enjoy a massive fan following. Anuj Kapadia’s (Gaurav Khanna’s character) entry in the show has really impressed fans. On one hand, Rupali and Gaurav never fail to impress the audience with their on-screen friendship and bond. On the other hand, they often leave fans in complete awe with their super adorable pictures on social media. Once again, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account and dropped a sweet picture with Gaurav Khanna. In the picture, Rupali can be seen lovingly gazing at Gaurav, as he looks back at her with charm in his eyes. While Rupali looks prettiest in a blue saree, Gaurav looks handsome in a pink kurta.Also Read - "Main 26 Zindagiyon Tak Anupamaa Se Pyar Kar Sakta Hun," Fans Say Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Now Behave Like Husband-Wife

Sharing the picture, Rupali wished ‘Maan-Day’ to her fans and wrote, “Caught in conversation 🥰 Maan-Day (sic).” Several fans took to the comment section of Rupali’s post and showered love on their favourite television friends. “Hayeeee..❤️❤️ this adorable couple I love them ❤️its maan day..❤️❤️both are looking amazing together,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - "Main Anupamaa Se Pyaar Karta Hun," Anuj Kapadia Stuns All With His Confession - Fans go Berserk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Also Read - "Anuj Kapadia Becoming Khatron Ke Khiladi Kapadia" - Fans React to Anupamaa's 'Nazar' Scene in Hilarious Way!

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupama has separated from the Shah family and has decided to live an independent life. Recently, we saw how Anupama invited everyone for puja at her new home. Everyone except Baa, Kavya and Vanraj joined the puja. Moreover, an angry Paritosh makes his way to her home and creates a big scene. Paritosh tells Anupama that it’s because of her ‘affair’ with Anuj that the family is going through so much pain and suffering. Anuj asked him to stop disrespecting his mother but Paritosh then accused Anuj of tearing his family apart.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Follow this space for more updates related to Anupamaa.