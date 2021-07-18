Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly never fails to share a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with fans. She frequently posts on social media and treats fans with several funny videos, family pictures and motivational quotes.Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Paritosh's Evil Plan With Rakhi To Manipulate Kinjal To Move Out, Will He Regret Later?

On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly took to social media sharing a glimpse of her world in one frame. She shared a picture with her husband Ashwin K Verma and seven-year-old son Rudransh. Rupali can be seen posing for the camera as she sits on a park bench with her family. “Because we all need somebody to lean on ❤️ My world in this frame,” Rupali captioned the pictures. Also Read - Anupama And Baa Dance Like 'Sharabi' in Fun Video, Fans Say 'Ek Number' - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Also Read - Anupamaa: After Dance Faceoff Between Anupamaa And Kavya, Shah Family Is Ready For Another Battle?

Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of Rupali’s post with heart emojis. “What A Lovely Pic Rupali Di. God Bless You Guys,” one of the fans wrote.

Rupali often shares pictures with her husband and son on social media. Earlier in May, when Rupali was shooting for the show away from home in Gujarat, her husband and son decided to pay a visit on the sets of the show to show. Following their visit, Rupali shared a heartwarming post and mentioned how this is the first time that she had to leave her six-year-old son at home for more than one day.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly recently crossed one million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans and promised to keep them entertaining.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP chart for weeks now and in the last episode, we saw Anupamaa’s dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe’s inauguration.