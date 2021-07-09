Mumbai: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma has once again topped the TRP charts this week. From the last few days, there have been reports that makers are looking for a noted male actor to play the role of Anupamaa’s love interest. However, Rupali has denied the news. Taking to Twitter, she reacted to a news story which states that Ronit Roy, who has been reportedly approached for the role, has denied the rumours.Also Read - Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar Approached For Anupamaa's Love Interest? THIS Is What The Actor Has To Say | Exclusive

She tweeted, “kahan kahan se aate hai ye news. (From where does this news come from).”She also added laughing emojis. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Makers To FINALLY Introduce Anupamaa's Love Interest, List of Actors Approached So Far

Check It Out Here:

🤣 kahan kahan se aate hai ye news 😂 https://t.co/JTpFVaU3Qu — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) July 9, 2021



On Thursday, Samar aka Paras Kalnawat also reacted to the rumours in an exclusive chat with India.com and said, “No, I don’t think so. There is nothing of such sort.” He also dismissed the reports of Sudhanshu Pandey (who plays the role of Vanraj) leaving the show and said, “No no, not at all. Who is spreading these rumours? Nothing as such is going on in the production house or in the actor’s group or anywhere else. People are right now shooting in full fledge. No such news of new casting or no is one leaving the show.” Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa Dances to ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’ in Monochrome Video -Watch

As per the latest reports, the makers are planning a new twist by introducing a new character who will be Anupamaa’s love interest. Although no actor has been finalised yet, it is being reported that a Bollywood actor or a popular TV actor will be roped in for the role.

If reports are to be believed the new male lead will play the role of Anupamaa’s collaborator in her dance academy. He will also turn out to be Anupamaa’s admirer and childhood friend. Interestingly, his entry will bring a big twist to Anuapamaa and Vanraj’s life as he will be the love interest of Anupamaa.

It is being said that Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, Rohit Roy, Shakti Anand, Varun Badola, and Vishal Singh have been approached to play the second main lead opposite Anupamaa. Actor Sharad Kelkar, Arshad Warsi, and Ronit Roy have denied the reports of being approached for the show.