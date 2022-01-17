Mumbai: Who does not know Rupali Ganguly! The actor who plays the role of Anupama in the popular show of the same name is widely loved by the audience. Apart from her acting skills, what impresses fans, even more, is her down to earth and simple attitude – which is very well visible via her social media handles. Now, a video of Rupali Ganguly is going viral on social media which has not only left fans in splits but also in complete awe.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia to Propose Marriage to Anupama, Time For The #MaAn Fans to go Nacho!

On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai by paparazzi and was asked to pose for the pictures. However, the Anupamaa actor expressed hesitation for the photo-op because she had applied oil in her hai. "Maine tel lagaya hai (I have put oil in my hair)," Rupali can be heard telling paps in the viral video. Later, the actor told the photographers to wait for 20 minutes saying she will be back soon. In the video, Rupali can be seen in white pants and a yellow top. She also opted for a natural look by not wearing any makeup.

In the viral video, a fan can also be seen asking Rupali for a selfie, to which she agrees.

Watch Rupali Ganguly’s viral video here:

Earlier today, Rupali took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with co-actor Gaurav Khanna to mark MaAn day. In the video, the two actors were seen romancing on the famous song ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’ from the 2015 movie Dilwale.

