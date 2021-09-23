Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, who is currently loved as Anupama took to social media sharing a glimpse of the recent Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion. Yes, your favourite Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani gathered for a house party.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Dolls Up In Floral Kaftan Kurti As She Poses By The Pool, Fans Call Her 'Beyond Beautiful'

Rupali Ganguly, who looks super happy and excited after meeting her Sarabha va Sarabhai co-stars said in the video, “I am sure you all have guessed where we are and what we are doing. And I have to make you meet my most favouritest family.” She then hugged Satish Shah and introduced fans to producer JD Majethia and tags him as “our guru gyaani baba”. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Looks Enchanting In Black Polka Dot Dress, Fans Say ‘Anuj Will Go Crazy’

Following this, Rupali Ganguly took fans to the balcony area where Ratna Pathak Shah and Deven Bhojani can be spotted. While Rupali asks Ratna to say ‘hi’, she kisses Rupali on her cheek and said, “Hi to you.” Also Read - Anupama-Anuj Kapadia's Beautiful Camaraderie On ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ Is Winning Hearts, Fans Say ‘Inko Life Partners Jaldi Banao’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Sarabhai ka reunion” and dropped several red hearts emojis. She also shared a picture with her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-star Sumeet Raghavan and wrote, Saahil and Monisha ❤️ Wagle and Anupamaa ❤️ Some friendships r lifelong🥰💞.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly has repeatedly expressed a desire for Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai reunion special episode. Earlier this year, Rupali talked about the same and wrote, “I do wish we have a series finale- perhaps just one more episode with the extremely insane team (sic).”

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is an iconic show that premiered in 2004. The show featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar.