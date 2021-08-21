Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared a heartwarming note for her brother Vijay Ganguly. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of moving pictures featuring her along with her brother and other family members. Alongside the video, she wrote, “My baby brother you’ve to be the best son any parent could ever have, the best brother I could have, the best mamu my child could have….. the most seedha human ever 🤩( what do I do with u. To the best wishing you the very best!! In all that you want to do,may you always be the best that papa always believed you to be @vijayganguly – ur super proud sister. (sic)”Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: DMRC's Important Update For Delhi Metro Commuters

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Earlier, Rupali shared her look from the recent episode of Anupamaa where the Shah family is seen celebrating Independence Day with the theme ‘Unity In Diversity’. She wrote, “ali re aali re apsara aali..when Anupamaa turned into a Maharashtrian. How do you like my nauvari look? Batao batao! (sic)” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Gifts as Per Zodiac Sign: What to Gift Your Brother And Sister This Year, Astrologer Speaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa Dhamakedaar Twist: Anupama's 'Kaand' Leaves Shah Family In Massive Trouble, Vanraj-Baa Refuse To Forgive Her

Talking about Anupamaa, the show is managing to be on the top spot of the TRP charts with their interesting storyline. Talking about the current narrative, Anupama has signed the wrong papers and has been cheated as a result the amount of Rs 20 lakh gets transferred to someone else’s account. Baa and Vanraj lashed out at Anupama for her ‘kand’.

Talking about Anupamaa, it features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave.