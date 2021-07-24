Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared a throwback picture featuring her mother, father, brother, and her. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, she dedicated her post to her three gurus – Her father, her husband Ashwin K Verma and the film industry. Thanking her three gurus, she wrote a long note that read, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, my heart is full of gratitude for all the wonderful Gurus in my life. My first guru my father for making a mark in this industry after all the struggles.. so that we have the privilege to be born and be a part of this wonderful fraternity. Next my wonderful @ashwinkverma for adding onto the values which my parents had taught me of being a good human being, of going out of your way to be kind and for giving me the wings to fly! And finally the wonderful film industryjo bhi sikha hai, filmo se sikha hai.. to all the wonderful directors,actors. and technicians ….especially my favourite Sridevi ji..na koi acting class gayi hoon, kahi se nahi sikha.. whatever I have learnt as an actor has been from my father and watching all the lovely actors who have graced the silver screen. (sic)”Also Read - Do You Know Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is An Animal Lover? These Posts Will Make You Love Her Even More!

On Saturday, she shared a reel dedicating to all women. She captioned it, “HEY❣All you fantastic fabulous women out there. We are strong and We will always come back stronger. (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anupama's Fierce Attitude Leaves Kavya Pleading

Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa's Pakhi Aka Muskan Bamne Opens Up About How She 'Fell In Love With Show's Script'