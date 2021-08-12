Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly never fails to impress fans with her social media posts. She frequently posts on Instagram and treats fans with several funny videos, family pictures and motivational quotes. Once again, the actor took to social media participating in one of the latest social media trends – Bajre Da Sitta.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Paritosh Leaves Home, Will Kinjal Join Him Too?

In the video, Rupali Ganguly can be seen lip-syncing the song during her pre and post makeup glow as she gets ready on the sets. After the stunning transition, Rupali is seen donning a beautiful black saree with jewellery and a big ring on her finger. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, "बाजरे दा सिट्टा🌾😉 Thoda late… par trend toh trend hota hai na!!"

While Rupali Ganguly was too good, her on-screen son Paritosh aka Aashish Mehrotra appreciated the same and wrote, "Killer…. Transition🔥🔥👏👏😍😍." Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of Rupali's post with heart emojis. Another of her fan commented, "Omgggggg😳 That "hi"🙈 and then your expressions in Ruthda janda mahiya."

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly crossed one million followers on Instagram. She thanked her fans and promised to keep them entertaining. Take a look at some of other fun videos posted by Rupali Ganguly on social media.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP chart for eight weeks now and in the upcoming episode, we will see Baa and Bapuji planning to leave the Shah residence.