Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows and is also ruling TRP charts for months now. Its characters have become household names and enjoy massive popularity. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupama in the show, never fails to impress fans with her social media posts. She often shares behind-the-screen fun with fans through videos and pictures on Instagram. Once again, the actor is winning hearts with her latest social media post in which she can be seen performing Garba with her on-screen Baa aka Alpana Buch.

On Saturday, Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and shared a special post sending Navratri wishes to her fans. In the video, she can be seen performing Garba with her co-star Alpana Buch. Rupali revealed that she is trying to learn Garba from Alpana. "It's garba time for us on the sets of Anupamaa..where I am learning Garba from none other than my onset teacher, our enthu cutlet @alpanabuch19 .. Though Navratri is low on the celebration this year due to covid, nobody can stop us from grooving to these traditional beats on set! Aur jab shooting ke time ke beech break milta hai, that's how we recharge ourselves!" Rupali wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section of Rupali’s post and dropped heart emojis. Fans are loving this off-screen chemistry between Anupama and Baa. “Yeh bonding on-screen bhi dekhni hai (wish to see this bonding on-screen too),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user praised their Garba moves and wrote, “Super cool dance”.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupama has begun a new journey by joining hands with Anuj Kapadia for her venture.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.