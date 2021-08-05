Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has gained immense popularity after her stint in the Rajan Shahi show. She often teases fans with her latest photoshoots leaving them stunned. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a new set of drool-worthy pictures and her makeover is worth the appreciation. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of photos in gorgeous pastel blue ethnic wear teamed up with a pair of jhumkas, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick, and a bindi placed nicely on the forehead. She completed her look with a simple locket and half hair tied leaving tresses to fall back.Also Read - 5 Times Anupama-Kinjal Set Modern Saas-Bahu Goals

Joking about her look, she wrote, "Anarkali Disco Chali (sic)"

Sharing the photos, she revealed that the team has to convince her to sport the stunning look. She captioned it, “Here’s to take away all your midweek blues. .love U @ketswalawalkar for thinking of this look 😅@nishabedii @pawandeep_kwatra for having the patience and the talent to convince me. And while I pose …. Look at our Sunand Sir looking oblivious to my existence in the background. (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Faces Defeat Against Anupama, New Entry To Bring Another Drama?

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her look in a black-and-white checkered shirt teamed up with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a pair of tiny earrings, and kept her tresses natural and just clipped it from a side. In the photo, she can be seen standing in front of her oven in the home kitchen as she checks her dish before it gets ‘wrecked’. Well, her contagious smile will definitely steal your heart away. She captioned it, “‘Check’ing it to avoid Wrecking it! #cannevergowrongwithchecks. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa.