Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and is ruling TRP charts for months. Its cast never fails to impress fans with its acting and skills. Recently, fans were left stunned after they spotted Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey singing in an episode.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Recent Makover In Pastel Blue Ethnic Wear Is Too Stunning To Miss

The episode proved that Sudhanshu Pandey is an amazing singer as well. The actor crooned “Neele neele ambar par” in his own voice and won everyone’s heart. Now, in an interview, Sudhanshu Pandey talked about the same and said that he truly relished the moment. The actor also added that it was a great opportunity to present his singing skills to the audience. “It is always fun when an artist or a singer has to sing and entertain the audience. For me it was again one of those moments when I really enjoyed singing because people like to see me sing or hear me sing so I think it was a great opportunity to entertain my co-actors and a few others who were there for their character roles so it was good fun,” Sudhanshu said. Also Read - 5 Times Anupama-Kinjal Set Modern Saas-Bahu Goals

When asked if the song “Neele neele ambar par” was his choice, he said, “The song was a joint sort of a decision. There were few options and I said this would be the best and my creative head also said yes this is the best. Let’s do this because it’s going to get our feelings. Plus it’s a very beautiful song and it’s just very soothing to the ears.” Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie Maintain Top Spots | See Full List

Sudhanshu Pandey also talked about why he opted to sing himself and said that it connects him more with the audience. “I think it’s only natural for people to connect more with the actors when they are singing in their own voice. It just makes it more endearing. It makes it more relatable so that is why they did attempt to do that and I think it works beautifully well,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last eight weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.