Anupamaa trends big on Twitter: Fans can't keep calm as the makers of Anupamaa have started to show the romance growing between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. Even if it's in his dream currently! Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and happiness over Anupama and Anuj's beginning of the romance.
In the latest episode of the show, Anuj Kapadia is seen having a dream about Anupama in which she teases him and also agrees to treat him with good food. Anuj holds her saree-pallu and also praises her for her cooking skills. The entire dream sequence has set the hearts racing and Twitter is filled with fans posting about the same. While one user wrote, "he doesn't want hopes or dreams not because he is afraid to get hurt again he is afraid that his hopes his dreams will hurt her somehow little did he knew that this dream is exactly what the future holds for them one day this will all be real (sic)," another wrote, "I've watched #MaAn dream sequence & the dance academy scenes uncountable times since morning & I smile every single time like I did when I saw the scenes for the first time! They are magic Revolving hearts #Anupamaa (sic)". Check out the reactions here:
The team of Anupamaa is constantly riding high on its success. The show is on top of the TRP charts for months now and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in providing new twists and more entertainment to the viewers. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!