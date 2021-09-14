Anupamaa trends big on Twitter: Fans can’t keep calm as the makers of Anupamaa have started to show the romance growing between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. Even if it’s in his dream currently! Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their excitement and happiness over Anupama and Anuj’s beginning of the romance.Also Read - Anupamaa Grand Update: Anuj Kapadia Falls For Anupama Some More, Offers Her Business Partnership Irking Vanraj Shah And Kavya

In the latest episode of the show, Anuj Kapadia is seen having a dream about Anupama in which she teases him and also agrees to treat him with good food. Anuj holds her saree-pallu and also praises her for her cooking skills. The entire dream sequence has set the hearts racing and Twitter is filled with fans posting about the same. While one user wrote, "he doesn't want hopes or dreams not because he is afraid to get hurt again he is afraid that his hopes his dreams will hurt her somehow little did he knew that this dream is exactly what the future holds for them one day this will all be real (sic)," another wrote, "I've watched #MaAn dream sequence & the dance academy scenes uncountable times since morning & I smile every single time like I did when I saw the scenes for the first time! They are magic Revolving hearts #Anupamaa (sic)". Check out the reactions here:

Just love #MaAn chemistry This is cld true luv, no matter u vl get your love or not…u can live with that feelings for a lifetime. Anuj 😍 ..dream boy of every girl..the man who know how to respect woman, take stand for his love, 1 woman man..Toshu ki to bja daali😂 #Anupamaa — Shambhavi Sahay (@Shambhavi_S01) September 14, 2021

Dont worry Bapuji and GK will make sure that #Anupamaa becomes Mrs Anupama Kapadia. I want her to give proper return gift later to Vanraj Rakhee and Kavya.she has Kinju Samar and Nandu with Baa to follow orders of Bapuji.Serial pace is fantastic well done Rajan Shahi #Anuja rocks https://t.co/dhS1uKcFRT — PP Jain INC (@pppjain) September 14, 2021

I mean it’s good that they want to show Anupama as free, independent and doesn’t need a man but deep down I legit want them to be together

I fear that they’ll soon end this story and that character too..I luv Anuj 😩#Anupamaa https://t.co/VVUn766auu — yaya⁷ 🪐 is sleeping (@jiniesmoonn) September 14, 2021

He doesn’t want anyone to say anything to Anu due to his feeling and he is so frustrated at himself that he might be wanting something in return as he saw her in a dream #MaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #RupaliGanguly https://t.co/cBQkIsnPaM — Yozza Sneha (@yozza_sneha) September 14, 2021

To make the audience of all age groups blush at the cuteness of a couple in their 40’s! Who would’ve thought? 😍

Rupali & Gaurav are too good at their job but the credit also goes to their execution, dialogues, camera angles & perfect bg score.

Subtlety speaks so loud❤️#Anupamaa — Prolific_reader (@ReaderProlific) September 14, 2021

the way anuj berated himself for dreaming about anu like this man would always prioritise her decisions, no matter the situation. no wonder people call anuj dreamy and unrealistic because we’re so used to men coercing women into liking them #Anupamaa #MaAn — fulltime opinion haver (@zzhlune) September 14, 2021

he doesn’t want hopes or dreams not because he is afraid to get hurt again he is afraid that his hopes his dreams will hurt her somehow little did he knew that this dream is exactly what the future holds for them one day this will all be real #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/9WnOvuHmgI — ☽ (@xdelusionalsoul) September 14, 2021

I’ve watched #MaAn dream sequence & the dance academy scenes uncountable times since morning & I smile every single time like I did when I saw the scenes for the first time!

They are magic 💞

#Anupamaa — Prolific_reader (@ReaderProlific) September 14, 2021

The team of Anupamaa is constantly riding high on its success. The show is on top of the TRP charts for months now and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in providing new twists and more entertainment to the viewers.