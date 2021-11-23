Anupamaa latest news: The viewers of Anupamaa are waiting with bated breath to know how will Anupama show her acceptance towards Anuj Kapadia’s feelings for her. After the Tuesday episode in which Bapuji requested Anupama to understand that Anuj loves her very much and she deserves all that love, she seems to have decided to allow her heart to beat for Anuj. However, how that realisation occurs is something that the makers are yet to show and the beginning of the same will happen in Wednesday’s episode.Also Read - ‘Hailaaa, Kitni Achhi Baatein Karti Hai Aap!' What Happens When Monisha Meets Anupama - Watch!

Several Twitter users trended #Anupamaa and #MaAn expressing just how much they are waiting to see their queen finally keeping herself and her life above everyone else's. One Twitter user shared a gif expressing how the wait for the morning is getting difficult now, another user wrote, "Entire FD waiting for tomorrow's episode #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia (sic)." Check a few tweets here:

HUMARE DIL KI AWAAZ BOL RAHA HAI Aaj AAJ HUMARI YAHI HAALAT HAI EAGERLY Waiting for SUBAH…. 🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇🙇#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Y8s4NzNzEm — Dips (@Dipsrx19) November 23, 2021

The way he is asking with such soft tone and gestures, who is going to say No.#Anupamaa is in time to move forward spell🥰 — Tehmina Vohra (@tehminavohra) November 23, 2021

Actually I am feeling like abhi usko koi umeed nai hai so

ANUJ will behave like Anupamaa now and Now onwards Anupamaa will behave like ANUJ… HAYYEEEE mazaa aa jaaye.. #Anupamaa — Dips (@Dipsrx19) November 23, 2021

Just reminiscing this most beautiful moment of #MaAn 🥺❤️

Shot so beautifully that This scene keep coming alive in front of eyes when thought!!🥺❤️ Today’s precap, This song, and #MaAn new beginning!! 🤧

Trulyy this song is only made for them “EK DOOJE KE VAASTE”❤️

#Anupamaa https://t.co/8oRGi4BP49 — Tanisha (@Anupama_dd) November 23, 2021

All she needed was a Push from Baapuji 🤦‍♀️🤭

Anu has already started seeing Anuj differently 🥺❤

Its evident in her eyes 😭🥺❤❤

Anuj, get ready – aapke hosh udne waale hai 😂🤣

Finally Anuj ki khushiyon ka waqt aa gaya hai 😭❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/mSgCzoAcy8 — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 23, 2021

Look at Anuj 🥺❤

Blissfully unaware that his life is going to change into something even more beautiful than what it already is 😫🥺❤😭

My heart😭❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/TswfPcVQax — Anu & Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, seems like Vanraj has got some big business deal after which he has become this totally rich businessman. The latest promo of the show featured him dressed in a suit stepping out of a luxury car and flaunting his new swag. Vanraj’s new avatar is sure to bring a big twist into Anupama’s life and it’s definitely going to impact her relationship with Anuj who, too, is a super successful and extremely rich businessman.

What do you think of Anupama’s change of heart here? Will she accept Anuj’s love? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!