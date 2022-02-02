Anupmaa latest news: Anupamaa fans are in a celebratory mood as the latest episode shows Anupama and Anuj Kapadia finally going on their long-pending date. As Mukku and Vanraj go to Mumbai for their project, Anuj and Anupama decide to spend some time together to clear their heads. While they play badminton and take a romantic stroll, a moment just brings them closer and the fans just can’t get enough of that moment.Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: Vanraj Plans to Separate Anupama And Anuj Kapadia in Exchange For Breaking Partnership With Mukku

The #MaAn fans have taken to social media to shower love on Anuj and Anupama as they share their first-ever passionate hug as a couple. During a scene, when Anuj is just about to trip and get injured, Anupama quickly holds his hand and pulls him up. The sudden pull makes her hug Anuj and the two just comes this close for the first time in five months. The fans are absolutely amazed to see this next level of their relationship. Check out the fans’ reaction here: Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode Update: Bapuji Proposes Anuj-Anupama's Marriage, MaAn Goes on a Date

This moment has my heart. I the love the way she is emotionally embracing him…. #Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/qjubfDJxk8 — what’s happening in MaAn’s life! (@WhatsHa07390341) February 2, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Malvika Confesses Her Feelings For Vanraj, Anupama-Anuj Plan First Date

The way she was so terrified of losing him, literally trembling in fear and holding onto him for dear life took me back to her hospital breakdown days. Anuj is truly her everything and has been for a long time now. #Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/qvgoMkd8Ty — . (@ohmoresaiyaan) February 2, 2022

The firm hold and the tears and everything about the hug was so damn special..these ppl are setting up standards high and above all our expectations ..in these 2 mins the whole world came to a stand still.#MaAn are not the usual beings in love they are in LOVVVVEEEEE #Anupamaa — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) February 2, 2022

“ dard mere voh bhulaa hi gaya kuch aisa asar hua; jeena mujhe phir se voh sikhaa raha ”#Anupamaa • #AnujKapadia • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Fj350SYMMv — . (@ohmoresaiyaan) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the makers are trying to create some separation angle for Anuj and Anupama just to bring them even closer later. As seen in the new promo of the show, Vanraj asks Anupama and Anuj to break their partnership if they want him to stay away from Mukku. This discloses the evil plans that Vanraj has in mind for the Kapadias and the entire business empire.

Kavya, who had already sensed Vanraj’s evil plans way before anyone else, is now concentrating on her work and is trying to excel at that. It will be interesting to see what Anuj and Anupama have in the stores as they struggle to get Vanraj and Mukku separated. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!