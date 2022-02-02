Anupmaa latest news: Anupamaa fans are in a celebratory mood as the latest episode shows Anupama and Anuj Kapadia finally going on their long-pending date. As Mukku and Vanraj go to Mumbai for their project, Anuj and Anupama decide to spend some time together to clear their heads. While they play badminton and take a romantic stroll, a moment just brings them closer and the fans just can’t get enough of that moment.Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: Vanraj Plans to Separate Anupama And Anuj Kapadia in Exchange For Breaking Partnership With Mukku
The #MaAn fans have taken to social media to shower love on Anuj and Anupama as they share their first-ever passionate hug as a couple. During a scene, when Anuj is just about to trip and get injured, Anupama quickly holds his hand and pulls him up. The sudden pull makes her hug Anuj and the two just comes this close for the first time in five months. The fans are absolutely amazed to see this next level of their relationship. Check out the fans' reaction here:
Meanwhile, the makers are trying to create some separation angle for Anuj and Anupama just to bring them even closer later. As seen in the new promo of the show, Vanraj asks Anupama and Anuj to break their partnership if they want him to stay away from Mukku. This discloses the evil plans that Vanraj has in mind for the Kapadias and the entire business empire.
Kavya, who had already sensed Vanraj’s evil plans way before anyone else, is now concentrating on her work and is trying to excel at that. It will be interesting to see what Anuj and Anupama have in the stores as they struggle to get Vanraj and Mukku separated. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!