Anupama fans clap for Pakhi: The fans of Anupamaa are impressed with how Vanraj got an earful from his own daughter in the latest episode. Pakhi and Adhik are expressing their feelings for each other when Vanraj sees them and slaps the boy for 'manipulating' his daughter into getting intimate with him. This irks Pakhi who tells him that she is not a kid anymore and that she wanted to be with Adhik at that time. A furious Vanraj then asks her to stop defending Adhik but she insists he listens to her. Pakhi tells everyone that she and Adhik like each other and it's only natural to accept two people who have got feelings for each other.

Pakhi lashes out at Vanraj for having an extra-marital affair

Adhik also sides with Pakhi and asks Vanraj to calm down and try and make sense of the situation before overreacting. Pakhi questions Vanraj's behaviour. She reminds him that he had an extra-marital affair at 50 and she's just a teenager who's expected to explore her feelings for the opposite gender. While Vanraj keeps fuming, Anupama interrupts after Pakhi even talks about her marriage with Anuj Kapadia. Pakhi tells Anupama that she fought for her rights and chose to get married to Anuj at her age, therefore, she should not look down upon her if she's trying to act on her feelings.

Now, the fans are really excited to see how Pakhi spoke about her rights and showed Vanraj the mirror. Check out how netizens are reacting to it:

3. Pakhi 🔥the way she snap vanraj at his father.. i always had believe tht someday its going to come karma boomerang ✨.. she mentioned MaAn bt not in bad.. Anu justify tht point but V? Didn’t that i like ! #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/3OCBDghlvC — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) July 5, 2022



Vanraj trying to shut Pakhi when she blurted she went with her consent What matters is consent ..and she called out rightly about the dost to baa and vanraj shah about him and kavya

A tight slap of karma in a way

👏👏👏👏 To V#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia — Devoleena FC💞💕 ( Shagun/D M) ✍️ (@DevNaFC) July 4, 2022

jab pakhi ne kaha woh adhik ke sath khudki marzi se gayi thi lo beti aesa line pr laayi v papa ko ki vanraj shah ka nam badnam hogaya😂😂 #Anupamaa — Ridhee782 (@SSRF_SSRian) July 4, 2022

Vanraj clearly overreacted today he needs to understand that Pakhi is an adult now & she can take her own decisions she went with Adhik at her own will and Adhik didn’t cross any line in my opinion he took a step back it was Pakhi who took a step forward towards him. • #Anupamaa — Harshita🕊 (@xharshitaxx) July 4, 2022

Unpopular opinion: Pakhi was totally on fire today her questions were really really logical and #Anupamaa ‘s logic and 5 pages lecture wasn’t that sensible today ! I want Adhik to slap Vanraj one day in front of everyone. But shadi toh hogi Pakhi aur adhik ki #MaAn #AnujKapadia — Rafique (@Rafique12082615) July 5, 2022

Super understanding ep❤️.. just loved the convo of pakhi Anu adhik n Anuj ✨.. sensible talk no overreacting expect Vanraj! Great one writers🔥.. we are back to pade 🧿#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/swUWvl23AZ — Dishita Patel (@dishupatel04) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Anuj, who is listening to everyone patiently, tells Vanraj that he should understand the sensitivity of the situation considering the fragile age of the two youngsters. He tells Vanraj that Pakhi and Adhik could have lied to the family members and kept dating outside but they chose to be righteous about their feelings for each other. Vanraj keeps asking Adhik and the entire Kapadia family to leave the house and never meet Pakhi again while Anupama asks everyone to not exaggerate the problem.

Anupama latest episode: Anupama asks Pakhi to think of her future first

At one point, Anupama also tries to put a little sense into Pakhi’s head and tells them that she needs to figure out her goals and future first before ‘liking’ someone. Even though there’s no rule in life but one is expected to act maturely and build a fulfilled life step by step – which is what Anupama tries to make Pakhi understand, also asserting that it took Anuj 26 years to pursue his feeling for her, and she just didn’t shun away her responsibilities to get married to him.

As the drama doubles up in the coming episode, it will be interesting to see how the makers show parents dealing with rebellious teenagers. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!