Anupamaa new episode update: After a tricky episode that disappointed fans on Friday, the Saturday episode brought some hope for the audience of Anupamaa. Anupama might have not given serious thought to Rakhi Dave's suggestion, but she silently followed that her family needs her today more than any other day. However, this just might not mean Anupama leaving Anuj Kapadia and shifting back to her old and toxic Shah house.
In the latest episode, when mamaji says that it's wonderful to see the entire family laughing together after such a long time, Anupama misses Anuj and wonders that it's him who completes the family for her now. The fans now sincerely want her to stick to this thought and not become the epitome of sacrifice once again by moving back with the Shah family. Check out the fans' reactions here:
Kinjal’s pregnancy has brought a new twist in the show where Toshu has confessed to not being ready for a baby right now. He breaks everyone’s heart when he announces that while the family is happy and ready for a new member, he is definitely not ready to become a father at this point in his life. Now, this is likely to make Anupama feel that she needs to take charge of the situation right away and that might just put a comma in her growing relationship with Anuj after they just decided to get married.
Do you think the Shah family will once again ruin things for Anuj and Anupama or do you think Anupama will do something to continue being ‘Anuj ki Anupama?’ Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!