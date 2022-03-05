Anupamaa new episode update: After a tricky episode that disappointed fans on Friday, the Saturday episode brought some hope for the audience of Anupamaa. Anupama might have not given serious thought to Rakhi Dave’s suggestion, but she silently followed that her family needs her today more than any other day. However, this just might not mean Anupama leaving Anuj Kapadia and shifting back to her old and toxic Shah house.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Highly Disappointed With New Twist, Say 'Not Watching The Show For a Week'

In the latest episode, when mamaji says that it’s wonderful to see the entire family laughing together after such a long time, Anupama misses Anuj and wonders that it’s him who completes the family for her now. The fans now sincerely want her to stick to this thought and not become the epitome of sacrifice once again by moving back with the Shah family. Check out the fans’ reactions here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anupamaa Leads, Kumkum Bhagya Slips And Fans Ask 'Where is Naagin'

#Anupamaa all her life will be torn between “family” & Anuj It’s always better to set your priorities right at the right time I feel Kinju isn’t alone, baa- bapuji Toshu, Rakhi Dave all can take care I hope Anu she chooses Anuj pic.twitter.com/jLq1gjNj2S — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) March 4, 2022



I don’t think anu will go back to that house, she’s just saying that they need her but she knows anuj also needs her! I think she will not go back in that kichad again (yes Shah house is kichad)#MaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #6monthsofAnuj #6monthsofMaAn #6MonthsOfAnujKapadia — Appy (@MaAn2106) March 5, 2022

anupama, girl, listen to your boyfriend and freaking go back, for the love of God go back #Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/A4txhMymXs — . (@_ayushi_saran) March 4, 2022

What a waste of this great talent

Shame on you dkp for not using 1% of his potential .

He can bring wonders to your show.

Atleast allow him to do something big.#AnujKapadia#GauravKhanna#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/RpjWnlqgip — Rima (@BiswashreeDash) March 5, 2022

TRP ideas list : Anupama FD add your ideas to the list and tag makers. I dont know whom all to tag #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/dq1zoq8KvE — Lia (@LiaMaAn123) March 4, 2022

Kinjal’s pregnancy has brought a new twist in the show where Toshu has confessed to not being ready for a baby right now. He breaks everyone’s heart when he announces that while the family is happy and ready for a new member, he is definitely not ready to become a father at this point in his life. Now, this is likely to make Anupama feel that she needs to take charge of the situation right away and that might just put a comma in her growing relationship with Anuj after they just decided to get married.

Do you think the Shah family will once again ruin things for Anuj and Anupama or do you think Anupama will do something to continue being ‘Anuj ki Anupama?’ Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!