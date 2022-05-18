Anupamaa fans celebrate #MaAnKiShaadi: The latest episode of Anupamaa had everything that the fans were waiting to see on-screen for a long time now. The #MaAnKiShaadi began with all the colours of love and emotions as Anupama entered her wedding Mandap looking like a million bucks in a red-and-white traditional Gujarati bridal lehenga. The mother-of-three had a grand entry on the song ‘Albela Sajan Aayo Re‘ from the movie Bajirao Mastani as Anuj Kapadia couldn’t take his eyes off his new bride.Also Read - MaAn Wedding Video: Anupama as Gorgeous Bride, Anuj Kapadia as Dapper Groom Take Pheras in Viral Video- Watch

The fans are loving the entire episode that was full of emotions, love, culture, colours and nostalgia for them. The #MaAn lovers are fully impressed with Anupama’s wedding look and Anuj’s reaction upon seeing her for the first time as his bride. What caught everyone’s attention though is that one moment where Anupama’s kids show a heartwarming gesture upon her entry at the Mandap. As Anupama walks towards Anuj, the kids ask her to walk over their palms while taking one step forward at a time. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Say 'Thoda Better Hua' After #MaAn Ki Haldi Episode, Swoon Over Anuj-Anupama's Yellow Look

Check how the #MaAn fans are showering love on Anuj and Anupama as #MaAnKiShaadi trends on Twitter:

No doubt d scene ws so emotnl also can’t frget d fact poem prt is actually Manish Goenka a.k.a Sachin Tyagi’s pwrful voice wich made dis scene more btiful😍.The impactful voice Sachin Sir is amazing❤️ This scene is heart touching wen reality hits u#yrkkh #Anupamaa #AbhiRa #MaAn https://t.co/tqBjpxCDBE — abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) May 18, 2022

Mera yaar meri daulat

Mera yaar hi tabahi

Mera pyaar dono ke haq mein

Deta hai gawahi..

Mera yaar meri shohrat

Mera yaar hi ruswahi

Mera pyaar dono ke haq mein

Deta hai gawahi…..#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #AnujKeBarati #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn

+ pic.twitter.com/uU3vEeSxIe — Ojal ~ #AnujKeBarati 😌💃💅 (@ojalchanduka12) May 18, 2022

Ik hi janam mein de di saaton khushiyaan

Rabba mere, main ta gud khake mar javan…

O meri Heere ve

Tu jug jug jeeve re

Ki Ranjhan naal tu le le ishq da phere ve…….#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #GauravKhanna #AnujKeBarati #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Yw1oAgt3Rp — Ojal ~ #AnujKeBarati 😌💃💅 (@ojalchanduka12) May 18, 2022

Interestingly, both Baa and Kavya also participate in the wedding festivities and welcome Anuj as the new groom to their house. Vanraj, however, is seen getting emotional as he looks at a beautifully dressed Anupama waiting to get married to Anuj. It will now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama spread more love around with their chemistry and complete their wedding formalities. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!