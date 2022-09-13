Anupamaa written update, September 13: In Anupamaa, things have taken a strange turn as Kinjal and Toshu welcome a baby girl into their lives. While the new mom is still trying to deal with the responsibilities, the new father has come out with weird theories to justify infidelity in marriage. As shown in the latest episode, Anupama confronts Toshu about being in a relationship with another woman while his wife was pregnant. However, he tries to justify his actions and decisions by telling her that he’s a man and he has needs.Also Read - Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat, Sara Aka Alma Hussein Leaves The Show, 'My Track Was...'

Toshu tells her that since his wife was pregnant, he had to make a physical relationship with another woman owing to his 'needs.' This leaves Anupama gobsmacked and she asks him what if the roles were reversed. She tells him even women have needs and what if Kinjal had decided to do the same in his absence? Toshu then tries to defend himself by playing the 'gender card.' He tells her that he would have either killed himself or Kinjal had she cheated on him with another man. Toshu says, however, Kinjal is a woman and the same rules don't apply to her.

This irks Anupama more and she tells him that he's an even bigger misogynist than his father Vanraj Shah who cheated on her and dated Kavya. However, this argument hasn't gone down well with the fans who think of it as yet another attempt to whitewash Vanraj's image.

#anupamaa ye vanraj kavya se pyar karta h ye aadmi kisi se bhi pyar nhi kr sakta jis din kavya ki shadi thi usi din ye ravanraj shadi chod ke bhag gaya tha ye pyar h kisi din aisa hoga kinjal toshu maaf kr. degi anupama vanraj ko anuj ko maar dege fhir anupama vanraj shadi karegi — ad vijay nishad (@vijayku17555926) September 13, 2022

#anupamaa vanraj ko acha dikhane ke chakkar me anupama role kharab kr rahe h mekars in mekars ko vanraj ka pyar kahi show ko le dube trp gir rahi h anupama bol rahi h to Apne. Baap se aage nikal gaya jaisa baap h vaisa hi beta h kabi toshu ne kinjal ki bezati nhi ki h — ad vijay nishad (@vijayku17555926) September 13, 2022

Anu spoke based on info that vanraj loved kavya. Vanraj literally begged #Anupamaa to consider him again a day before his marriage with kavya! That dialogue was really bad in taste. She knows everything. But we know it’s creatives call on these dialogues. Prem n aage badh gya! https://t.co/jraf2Rz9eO — karan singla (@honestpov788) September 13, 2022

V said he loved kavya? When did he say that? I could recall him begging #Anupamaa to consider him a day before marrying kavya! That’s the point. No one is more disgusting. They are equally disgusting. Vanraj mentally abused anu for 25 yrs n cheated for 10 yrs. — karan singla (@honestpov788) September 13, 2022

Like father, like son! Vanraj was not guilty as well. He blamed #Anupamaa in front of whole family saying isse masalo ki badboo aati hai. — karan singla (@honestpov788) September 13, 2022

How do u decide who is more trashier! Lol. Vanraj has abused anu for 25 years n cheated her for 10 years. What makes u think toshu is more transhier. We can’t even compare. Both are pi g s! #Anupamaa — karan singla (@honestpov788) September 13, 2022

#Anupamaa Toshu..time pass ke liye sanjana ko use kiya but he loves kinjal. N vanraj..he loves kavya but parivar ke liye anu ko use kiya….baat dono same hai.wajah jo bhi ho victim bani 4 ladies..so keisse Toshu ish mammle main v se aage gaya makers? — priyadarshini sushreesangita (@PSushreesangita) September 13, 2022

How long would it take for #Anupamaa to be normal with toshu like nothing happened? Not that she defends or justifies EMA. But yes, they make it feel like not a big deal, like they did it for vanraj! Everyone is happy and all normal with him including kinjal n samar! — karan singla (@honestpov788) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the fans also believe that even though Rupali Ganguly is a fantastic actor, her performance as Anupama is becoming repetitive with all the melodrama. Many fans have also complained that ever since Anuj Kapadia has recovered from the accident, the makers have not given them enough #MaAn moments. What do you think about the story here? Is Anupama as entertaining as it used to be? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!