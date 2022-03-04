Anupamaa fans upset with the twist: The Anupamaa fans are disappointed with the makers for making Anupama go back to where she had started again and again. After the Thursday episode, it was made clear that she will have to once again choose between her family and her love – Anuj Kapadia which is not what the fans want. The #MaAn fans want Anuj and Anupama to stay together and build their own new life from here where the Shah family drama is not pulling her back and she’s growing in both her personal and professional life. However, as shown in the last few episodes, Kinjal, Anupama’s daughter-in-law is pregnant and the protagonist is now being emotionally forced to stay at the Shah house to take care of her.Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anupamaa Leads, Kumkum Bhagya Slips And Fans Ask 'Where is Naagin'

Rakhi Dave, Kinjal's mom comes to visit her and tells Anupama that only she can take care of her daughter so she should think about shifting back to the Shah house that she had left a few months back after constant insults and character assassination from Baa, Vanraj and Toshu.

Now that Anupama has expressed her wish to get married to Anuj and begin a new life together, she is being dragged to the toxic family matters back and that's what is troubling the fans. Twitter is abuzz with fans asking the makers to make Anupama more progressive and not make her struggle with family issues.

Since their is no #MaAn i am taking a break for a week or more, can not bear more of this drama and cannot see Anu back into Shah and standing with V ridiculous and losing all the self respect. — Tans (@Tans51123903) March 4, 2022

Am all in for this. Bahut festivals mana liye family k saath. Ab bas dono kahin door jake Holi manao. Get drunk, get married, whatever rocks their boat. Just get away for a day. #Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/ovfMMh1mfS — shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs) March 4, 2022

Anuj doesn’t deserve Anu if she has 2 bear d burden of Shahs evry step of d way 2day its kinjal 2morrow it b baa or pakhi den samar!dey will all come in semi circle coz dey knw anu will leave her life fr them!She has to make Anuj her priority or never marry him #Anupamaa #MaAn — (@sabi_1605) March 4, 2022

anupama, girl, listen to your boyfriend and freaking go back, for the love of God go back #Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/A4txhMymXs — . (@_ayushi_saran) March 4, 2022

#MaAn #Anupamaa now that things have slowed down and there may not be much exciting stuff until Holi .. until end of March . Ppl can get back to studying for exams or working or sleeping 8 full hours or even better watch old episodes of MaAn! — ⭐️ (@Chirpy_data) March 4, 2022

Kinjal thanked anu for giving her THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE, for being a progressive mother. It’s time for kinjal to return that gesture & give Anupamaa THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE AND MAKE DECISIONS, not let ppl make emotional threats and force her to stay at shah house. #Anupamaa #MaAn — yuvanaa (@yuvanaa9) March 4, 2022

Today’s precap was extremely vague even by usual precap standards. So don’t let your BP shoot up. Jo hoga kal dekh lenge. Yeh pic dekho & Breathe In. Breathe Out. Repeat.#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/X1wfH1AAgP — ‍✈️ (@Feminist_Radha) March 4, 2022

This precap end again symbolises like anu has 2 choose bw her bahu and her anuj. Like pls fgs why do u always make anu suffer yaar. let her live her life peacefully atleast for a day. #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/dvsDL67s9n — yuvanaa (@yuvanaa9) March 4, 2022

It will be interesting to see if the makers really listen to the fans and change things for Anupama in the next episodes or if she will continue to stay entangled in the mundane family issues, forgetting her career and individuality. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!