Anupamaa fans upset with the twist: The Anupamaa fans are disappointed with the makers for making Anupama go back to where she had started again and again. After the Thursday episode, it was made clear that she will have to once again choose between her family and her love – Anuj Kapadia which is not what the fans want. The #MaAn fans want Anuj and Anupama to stay together and build their own new life from here where the Shah family drama is not pulling her back and she’s growing in both her personal and professional life. However, as shown in the last few episodes, Kinjal, Anupama’s daughter-in-law is pregnant and the protagonist is now being emotionally forced to stay at the Shah house to take care of her.Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anupamaa Leads, Kumkum Bhagya Slips And Fans Ask 'Where is Naagin'
Rakhi Dave, Kinjal’s mom comes to visit her and tells Anupama that only she can take care of her daughter so she should think about shifting back to the Shah house that she had left a few months back after constant insults and character assassination from Baa, Vanraj and Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Update: Baa Asks Kinjal to Leave Office Because of Pregnancy, Rakhi Dave Returns in Style
Now that Anupama has expressed her wish to get married to Anuj and begin a new life together, she is being dragged to the toxic family matters back and that’s what is troubling the fans. Twitter is abuzz with fans asking the makers to make Anupama more progressive and not make her struggle with family issues. Also Read - Anupamaa Pregnancy Twist: Kinjal's Moment Ruins Things For Anuj-Anupama, Will They Get Married Now?
It will be interesting to see if the makers really listen to the fans and change things for Anupama in the next episodes or if she will continue to stay entangled in the mundane family issues, forgetting her career and individuality. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!