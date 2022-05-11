Anupamaa Written Update, May 11: The fans of Anupamaa are once again expressing their disappointment with the makers of the show. After the Wednesday episode, the #MaAn fans took to Twitter to highlight how the writers have once again tried to whitewash Vanraj’s image and cause unnecessary trouble for Anuj and Anupama in their current wedding track. As shown in the latest episode, Anuj and Vanraj had a face-off where the latter warned Anuj against taking his place in his kids’ lives. Vanraj told Anuj that he loves his three kids and would break down if he sees them replacing their father with someone else in their hearts.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Massively Upset With Makers, Trend 'Stop Ruining Anupama' After Latest Episode | Written Update, May 9

Anuj, who always behaves far more mature than Vanraj in such sensitive situations, tells him that there’s no need to worry or be insecure of him. Anuj says that he is marrying Anupama and he would always be a guide and a mentor to her kids but will never take Vanraj’s place in their lives. However, he asserted that Vanraj should mend his ways and stop losing his relationships or else his own kids would disown him soon. Also Read - Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya - Vanraj Fetch Audience’s Attention as They Groove to ‘Gulabi Aankhen’- See Viral Video

Later, the two go back to the Shah house and tell the worried family that everything is fine and they had gone out to initiate an important conversation. The Sangeet ceremony continues and we see Anuj and Anupama creating a beautiful scene where they explore their lives had they met each other and fell in love 27 years back. While this part is something that has won the audience’s hearts, the #MaAn fans are really not impressed with the major part of the current storyline. The promo of the next episode shows Bapuji falling unconscious after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the Sangeet ceremony. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, May 6: #MaAn Makes Promises And Plans Future, Baa Lies to Bapuji

Here’s why the #MaAn fans are annoyed with the latest episode of Anupama:

——and just like that, he looked at everyone there;saw that he didn’t belong to them and stepped back #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Skb1b9ikEL — .(Team Ladke waale ) (@chalmerijaanx) May 11, 2022

Neend main likhi script hai ye no logic only drama isliye tuo sad scene main bhi emotions nahi hasi ati hi abhi. Gussa char per nahi makers per ata bakwas likhne ke liye#Anupamaa #MaAn — sweety agarwal (@sweety_a21) May 11, 2022

Chalo jii Ab Bapuji Ki Surgery Tak Shadi Postpone

Kiya Pata is Beech Aur Paise Ajye Aur Ye Log Achi Si Mehndi wali Arrange Kr Paye Main Event K Liye I am really concerned about Bapuji But Dil Abhi Bhi Mehndi K Design Pe ruka Hai #Anupamaa #MaAnKiShaadi #AnujKapadia #MaAn — (@Dream94Sweet) May 11, 2022

I think the makers r frustrated in their own life.They can’t see ppl happy even for few minutes. Do #SudhanshuPandey bribed them extra money to give his footage all time?I just wish I could banged baa & vanraj’s face on a wall so tht they just shut up for long!#Anupamaa#MaAn — One & Only For Ajay devgn (@devgn_only) May 11, 2022

Kya kare show ka….mann karta hai chod de but due to #maan I just tolerate. Drama ho but not such level…only -vitity in the name of entertainment. Sorry but not acceptable.Maine aaj sirf dance rak dekha & then full skip. #anupamaa — Anjali Agarwal (@Lovealways3186) May 11, 2022

He is karma proof show ke end main kuchh dikha denge bus tab tak abuser ko world ki worst maa ko logon ki khushiyon kharab karte dekho, ache logon ko suffer karte dekho,galti n hote hue bhi guilt main dekho,yahi show ka progressive thought hai#Anupamaa #MaAn — sweety agarwal (@sweety_a21) May 11, 2022

This week didn’t begin well for the fans of the show. The viewers have been trending ‘Stop Ruining Anupama’ after the actress showed her mehendi design and the fans didn’t seem happy with the shoddy job done there. Many fans took to Twitter to mention that even they could apply a better henna design with one hand than what the makers have done with Anupama’s wedding mehendi in the show. Your thoughts on what’s happening in the show? Watch this space for all the latest update on Anupamaa!