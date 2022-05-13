Anupamaa Written Update, May 13: The Anupamaa fans are feeling a bit fine after the latest episode showed the #MaAn Mehendi ceremony. After the entire drama around Bapuji’s deteriorating health, the families once again got back to celebrate the wedding festivities of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. In the Friday episode, the Haldi ceremony commenced in which everyone could be seen wearing yellow outfits.Also Read - TRP List Week 18: Anupamaa Rules, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares 3rd Spot But Where is Naagin 6?

The #MaAn fans are especially amazed to see the chemistry between Anuj and Anupama. During the Haldi ceremony, they both smeared Haldi on each other’s faces and held each other’s hands, making everyone around them happy as Baa and Vanraj continue to sulk. The episode also showed Mukku, Dolly and the kids teasing Anuj about not being able to meet Anupama after the Haldi ceremony is over considering the bride and the groom don’t see each other before the wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Alma Hussein to be Samar’s New Love Interest in The Show

Anuj and Anupama have carved a beautiful place in the hearts of the audience. The fans have been cribbing about all the negativity that the writers tried to introduce into their lives with Bapuji’s health issues and Vanraj’s insecurities with Anuj. However, seems like after the uproar on social media with fans trending ‘Stop Ruining Anupama,’ the makers have finally understood what the audience desires. Also Read - Anupamaa Makers Break Silence on ‘Stop Ruining Anupamaa’ Twitter Backlash: ‘The Plan Worked…’

Check how the #MaAn fans are swooning over Anuj and Anupama’s photo from the Haldi ceremony:

#Anupamaa fd ke trend se sabhi news website par bejati hone ke baad #MaAn costume,look aur vaneu thoda better Kiya par script,direction, cinematography SAB bekar upar se v baa ke aage haat jodwake shaadi mai bulaya waha audience ko murkh samjh rakha hai Kya @ketswalawalkar Mam — Mk Mishra (@MkMishra03) May 13, 2022

We witnessed this love story for 8 months and u guys knw the lvl of our happiness but thisss man waited for this day for 27 years yaar… We can’t imagine his happiness yaar. His son’s drm finally coming truee 😭❤#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/FAzJhKZgoc — MaAn_holic_gayatri❤ (Team ladke wale😎) (@Gayatriii123) May 13, 2022

From being relaxed of bapuji thik h to kal hamari haldi h ….❣️

The smile on eachothers faces is just what worthy for them 🥰#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn 💕 pic.twitter.com/uiVBsY50px — Shagun Bhotika (@shagun_bhotika) May 13, 2022

What are Anu – Raj going further from here in the writer’s eyes?

Ab tak Co parenting thi, ab musibat mein saath bhi denge. Platonic soul mates? I really need help to make sense of this writing. Going like this, between Anuj- Anu- Vannu YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI?😵‍💫#Anupamaa — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the writers keep the wedding track more interesting. Anuj and Anupama are indeed looking absolutely lovely together at their Haldi ceremony. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!