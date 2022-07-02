Anupamaa Written Update, July 2: Netizens are once again pretty unhappy with the latest episode of Anupamaa. The show claims to empower women by showcasing the story of a housewife who is slowly learning to call out toxicity and becoming independent in her life. From divorcing her abusive husband to marrying at the age of 45-50, Anu has done a lot to fight patriarchy in the show. However, a new scene from the latest episode hasn’t gone down well with the audience and the writers of the show are being called ‘regressive’ for the same.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Adjusts Saree Pleats For Kinjal, MaAn Fans Say 'Ye Banda Standards Bahot Bada Chuka Hai...' | Anupamaa Written Update, June 30

As per the current plotline, the Shah family is celebrating Kinjal's baby shower with the Kapadias and Rakhi Dave. In a scene, Rakhi tries to instigate Barkha against Anupama by telling her that Anu wants to dominate everyone inside and outside her family. She tells her that Anu wants the best of all the worlds and that's the reason, she tries to be everywhere, taking care of everyone around and making sure she's being asked for wherever she goes. While Barkha doesn't say anything, Anupama overhears the conversation and tells Rakhi that there's nothing wrong with wanting the best of all the worlds.

Anupama’s sexist statement in the latest episode

Anupama’s answer to Rakhi has irked the loyal viewers of the show. She tells her that a woman should learn to balance her duties well which includes balancing family, relationships, work, and kids. “Aurat Ko Sab Balance Karke Chalna Chahye...” she tells Rakhi, highlighting that the entire world of a woman comes crashing down if she fails to perform even one of these duties to perfection. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, June 28: Kinjal's God Bharai Function to go Downhill? Drama Seems Ready

Why Anupama’s statement is being called regressive?

Many viewers are of the opinion that while the makers might have thought of this as a progressive stand, it is actually regressive. By telling the audience that a woman should do everything with perfection, the writers tend to imply that it is only a woman’s responsibility to fix everything and everyone around her instead of choosing her own priorities in life. A woman could choose her career over her homely duties and she would still be equally respected and happy in life. The act of ‘balancing’ here doesn’t seem very justified which puts more pressure on a woman to deal with problems at both her home and work. This takes us back to the basic gender roles implied by a patriarchal society in which a woman is expected to perform her household duties while a man is expected to deal with the affairs outside the home. This is also the reason why most people tend to believe that cooking, cleaning and doing the laundry are still a woman’s duties when she comes back home from work.

Check how the #MaAn fans are criticising makers for encouraging patriarchy and gender roles in the latest episode of Anupamaa:

“Aurat ko sab balance karke chalna chahiye” is the most regressive dialogue I have heard that too from Anupama, I think this is the stereotype which makers could’ve break but now this seems like a new progression bcoz it’s coming from our very own Anupama.#Anupamaa — Bhumika Chauhan (@bhumiikka) July 2, 2022

On #RavivarWithStarparivaar @StarPlus showed a girl getting inspired by #Anupamaa CH.. watta feeling dat ws.. evry1 hd goosebumps & see wat Writers r doin wid her CH nw.. literally evry1 will start hating her nw for being so regressive

Team #Anupamaa pleaj do d needful — Anu♥️Anuj (@theanuanujfan) July 2, 2022

3/

I rooted for #Anupamaa cause of what she went through & hw she stood up against everything she was taught & progressed. But she’s on a regressive path nw sending the wrong msg to ppl who are fighting their own toxic relationships. @TheRupali @ketswalawalkar — ️‍ (@Feminist_Radha) July 2, 2022

The dialogues are so regressive and toxic.#Anupamaa = The MOST REGRESSIVE SHOW RUNNING ON STAR PLUS

A big @ketswalawalkar @TheRupali — Panchhi❤ (@Happiee_heart) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, a new drama awaits the audience as Vanraj slaps Adhik, Barkha’s brother at the function. Adhik and Pakhi have feelings for each other and seems like Vanraj finds them sharing an intimate moment. Vanraj and Anuj are already at the loggerheads and this is expected to increase their animosity, making Anupama’s problems rise as she might have to choose between her husband’s family and her kids in the coming days. What do you think she will do? Watch this space for more updates on Anupamaa!