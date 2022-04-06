Anupamaa written update, March 6: The fans are mighty upset with a few scenes that the makers showed in the latest episode of Anupamaa. After the whole fiasco that happened at the Shah house when Anupama was insulted and cursed for marrying Anuj Kapadia, the fans think that she shouldn’t have gone back to the house and instead, gone ahead with Anuj to her own house where she has been living away from the toxicity of the Shah family.Also Read - Birthday Special: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turn 45 Today, Lovely On-Screen Jodi's Of Actress That Won Our Hearts
Now that Anupama and Anuj are getting married, the #MaAn fans are of the opinion that they should not give any attention to the nuisance makers – Vanraj, Baa, Toshu and Kavya who will never want happiness for Anupama. It is Bapuji who wants to make sure that his daughter gets married in his own house in the traditional ‘beti ki vidai’ fashion. However, the fans think that considering the level of harassment she is being subjected to at the Shah house, Bapuji shouldn’t act selfishly and rather ask Anupama to leave the house. Also Read - 5 Times Rupali Ganguly Was Hailed For Her Role in Anupamaa
Another scene that irked the fans in today’s episode shows Anupama offering a glass of water to Vanraj when he’s sulking on the couch sitting alone after Mukku fires him from her company. Twitter is flooded with posts in which fans are questioning Anupama for behaving overly dramatic. Many fans have asked why Anupama cared to go to Vanraj and talked to him when she could have clearly gone straight to her room, avoiding another argument with Vanraj. One user wrote, “Koe Mujhe explain karo ye Anu Vanraj ko pani dene kyu gyi this ? #Anupama #Anupamaa #MaAn (sic),” while another wrote, “Pani chodo usse Bata karne kyu gayi Mausi close-up cringeeee!!🥶#Anupamaa #MaAn (sic).” Also Read - Anupamaa April 5 Written Update: Mukku Returns in Style, Fires Vanraj From Company, #MaAn Wedding Festivities Begin
Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupamaa:
A section of the fans also feels that Mukku could have avoided giving back to Vanraj and the gang right now when Anupama and Anuj are already dealing with so many issues around their wedding. Mukku goes to the Shah house and asks Vanraj, Kavya and Toshu to not come to her office anymore. She gives them their salary and fires all three together and the fans think that while this was necessary, she could have waited on firing them until Anuj and Anupama’s marriage.
Seems like this will ensue more drama in the story and will definitely increase challenges for our very own #MaAn, which is also something that Anuj has already started feeling. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!