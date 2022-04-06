Anupamaa written update, March 6: The fans are mighty upset with a few scenes that the makers showed in the latest episode of Anupamaa. After the whole fiasco that happened at the Shah house when Anupama was insulted and cursed for marrying Anuj Kapadia, the fans think that she shouldn’t have gone back to the house and instead, gone ahead with Anuj to her own house where she has been living away from the toxicity of the Shah family.Also Read - Birthday Special: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turn 45 Today, Lovely On-Screen Jodi's Of Actress That Won Our Hearts

Now that Anupama and Anuj are getting married, the #MaAn fans are of the opinion that they should not give any attention to the nuisance makers – Vanraj, Baa, Toshu and Kavya who will never want happiness for Anupama. It is Bapuji who wants to make sure that his daughter gets married in his own house in the traditional 'beti ki vidai' fashion. However, the fans think that considering the level of harassment she is being subjected to at the Shah house, Bapuji shouldn't act selfishly and rather ask Anupama to leave the house.

Another scene that irked the fans in today's episode shows Anupama offering a glass of water to Vanraj when he's sulking on the couch sitting alone after Mukku fires him from her company. Twitter is flooded with posts in which fans are questioning Anupama for behaving overly dramatic. Many fans have asked why Anupama cared to go to Vanraj and talked to him when she could have clearly gone straight to her room, avoiding another argument with Vanraj. One user wrote, "Koe Mujhe explain karo ye Anu Vanraj ko pani dene kyu gyi this ? #Anupama #Anupamaa #MaAn (sic)," while another wrote, "Pani chodo usse Bata karne kyu gayi Mausi close-up cringeeee!!🥶#Anupamaa #MaAn (sic)."

Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the latest episode of Anupamaa:

Shaadi ke baad bhi yeh makers #MaAn ka peecha nahi chodenge..want to make 1 thing clear @ketswalawalkar

pl inform #Bhavnavyas no showing #Anupamaa visiting shah house frequently. High time focus on #MaAn professional journey & show office romance https://t.co/G0Xs5j1ggZ — Preeti S (@SridharanPreeti) April 6, 2022

Anuj ki tarah mujhe bhi stress ho raha hai 😒😒 roz ka drama ho gaya hai inka, kuch na kuch hota he rehta hai 🤦🤦 yrr kabhi to khushi ke pal diya karo🤷🤷 pata nahi kab hogi #MaAnKiShaadi 😭😭#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Mona✨ (AK 👩‍❤️‍👨 AJ) (@fangirl2696) April 6, 2022

#Anupamaa talking to vanraj was worthless. Baccho ke pita? They don’t recall this when vanraj humiliates Anu sabke samne? she is not his baccho ki ma? @ketswalawalkar #RajanShahi if you guys have some pressure to give him screenspace, plz kuch accha dikha do. #AnujKapadia #MaAn — karan singla (@honestpov788) April 6, 2022

Thrash insult #MaAn he have his own wife,his own mother still #Anupamaa pacifying him it’s so unrealistic

Toshu ko pacify krna samjh bhi ata lekin thrash ko kyu bhai #MaAn ki wedding ke bad bhi esa lgta h jese Anu ka kam shah ko babysit krna hoga @ketswalawalkar — शालिनी😊😊 (@SweetestGirl022) April 6, 2022

#Anupamaa Agr Vanraj Anuj ko marwa bhi dega naa To tb bhi ye anupamaa vanraj ko kahegi lijiye mere bacho ke papa paani pijiye Thakk gaye honge anuj ko marke🙂🙂#AnujKapadia #MaAn — Gaurav ❤️ (@Gaurav_itachi) April 6, 2022

Bapuji is the sensible character but this time he is doing stupidity by compelling anupama to stay in the mad house, if he really wants bidaai and all it is just one rasm shaddi hone kae baad bad bhi ho sakti hai…#Anupamaa #MaAn — Diksha Chhabra (@cdiksha80) April 6, 2022

Koe Mujhe explain karo ye Anu Vanraj ko pani dene kyu gyi thi ?#Anupama #Anupamaa #MaAn — Darshika (@RGinspired) April 6, 2022

UNPOPULAR OPINION: I know what M did with the troublesome trio was much needed but she could have delayed it till the wedding. There is no need to be afraid but why burden #MaAn with issues at this point and not let them enjoy their pre-wedding days.#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa — Rakhee (@rakheeharlalka) April 6, 2022

A section of the fans also feels that Mukku could have avoided giving back to Vanraj and the gang right now when Anupama and Anuj are already dealing with so many issues around their wedding. Mukku goes to the Shah house and asks Vanraj, Kavya and Toshu to not come to her office anymore. She gives them their salary and fires all three together and the fans think that while this was necessary, she could have waited on firing them until Anuj and Anupama’s marriage.

Seems like this will ensue more drama in the story and will definitely increase challenges for our very own #MaAn, which is also something that Anuj has already started feeling. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!