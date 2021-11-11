Anupamaa Fresh Promo: In the new promo of Anupama, Anuj finally confesses his love in front of Anupama and she acknowledges it. However, she rejects Anuj’s love and tells him, “Mein aapke prem ka sammaan karti hu, par badle mein aapko prem nahi de paoungi, sirf dosti de paoungi. (I respect your love for me, but I won’t be able to love you back. I can give you my friendship in return of your love.”Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Bapuji to Have a Heart Attack, Anuj Kapadia-Anupama to Begin New Phase

Anuj reveals to Anupama that he would have never expressed his feelings for her and whatever he said, she should just forget it. She then goes on to thank Anuj for his eternal love for her. She further sets expectations with him and said, “Mujhse Koi Umeed Mat Rakhiyega” and this breaks Anuj’s heart and he goes all emotional. Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: ‘Dil Se Thankyou Mujhse Itna Pyaar Karne Ke Liye’ – Anupama To Blushing Anuj Kapadia

Watch Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)



Meanwhile, Baa and Kavya are all set to bring a big drama on the screens on the Diwali special episode. As Kavya manipulates Baa, the latter goes on to insult Anupama and Anuj. Bapuji then learns about the whole confession and how Kavya, Baa, and Vanraj snatched away the legal rights of Anupama and Dolly. As per the buzz, he breaks all ties with his wife Leela and suffered a heart attack. But obviously, Baa blames Anupama for Bapuji’s health condition. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: ‘Mein Anupama Ko Pujta Hu’ – Anuj’s Love Confession Leaves Anupama Heartbroken

On the other hand, Kavya transferred the property to her name and sold the Shah resident. Knowing about the same, Anuj will reportedly buy the house in the name of Anupama. Kavya will then buy a new house for herself and Vanraj, leaving other members of the Shah family homeless.

Your thoughts on the promo?