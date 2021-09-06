Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, the Shah family is all set to celebrate Janamashtami. However, Samar decides to skip the celebration.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Kavya Questions Anupama's Relation With Anuj Kapadia, Gets a Savage Reply

Recently, we saw how Nandini's past lover's comeback has left Samar disturbed and heartbroken. In the upcoming episode, Samar meets Nandini's ex who tries to instigate him by telling him that they never really lost touch. He also says that Nandini would always reply to his message while he was in the U.S. He also claims that his relationship with Nandini had never ended because both of them only decided to 'pause' it for some time. This leaves Samar heartbroken and angry who leaves from there in tears.

Meanwhile, the Shah family is preparing to celebrate Janamashtami. The family decides that all the couples will be dressed as Radha and Krishna while Pakhi will become a Gopi and Mama ji will become Sudama. However, Samar remains absent from the celebration. When Anupamaa calls him up and asks him to come back home, Samar refuses. Moreover, Samar was about to get hit by a truck when Anuj saves him.

Apart from this, Anuj Kapadia, who is in love with Anupamaa has vowed to save Anupama from financial problems. He is, once again, interested in buying Anupama’s Dance Academy and Vanraj’s cafe.

What will happen next? Will Anuj Kapadia’s love for Anupama being a major change in her life?

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is also on the top of TRP charts for months now.