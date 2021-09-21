Anupamaa Ganpati Festival Twist: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the fans will see Anuj Kapadia celebrating his partnership with Anupama after she agrees to accept his business proposal. However, the same thing has caused huge friction in the Shah family with Baa, Vanraj, Kavya and Toshu continue to look down upon Anupama for agreeing to work with her college friend. The upcoming episodes though will focus on the Ganpati festivities that are expected to bring Anuj and Anupama closer now.Also Read - Anupamaa Love Angle Begins: Anuj Kapadia Vows to Not Let Anupama Face Any Problem Alone

Both Devika and Gopi Kaka are trying their best to make sure that Anuj and Anupama realise they are meant for each other. While Anupama makes it clear that she doesn’t want to mix her personal equation with Anuj at work, Devika seems adamant that she will agree to be Anuj’s life partner one day. Wearing a green bandhani saree, Anupama will finally step inside Anuj’s house for the first time. While Anuj is sure to cherish this moment, Gopi Kaka, too, is very excited to welcome Anupama in their house. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat Turns Magician 'Cherry Potter' But Fans Call Him 'Hari Puttar' | Check Hilarious Post

When u get your crush phone number 🤭🤣🤣

Him being the cutest 🤣❤️❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/LZftIaHUpN — shinchan🙈 (@Simran_305) September 21, 2021

Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Alert: Anupama Gives a Befitting Reply To Vanraj, Begins Her Partnership With Anuj Kapadia

Vanraj and Kavya who initially refuse to attend the festivities at Anuj’s house, would also accompany Anupama. It will though be interesting to see how the celebration time brings Anupama and Anuj closer now. The two have already started bonding and Anuj has also made it clear that he is going to watch out for Vanraj and his evil intentions hampering Anupama’s growth in both her personal and professional life.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!