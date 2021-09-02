Anupamaa: Actor Gaurav Khanna has finally entered Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. The actor will be playing the role of Anuj Kapadia, Anupama’s former love interest from the college. While a lot of speculations were rife about his character, everything was put to rest as the makers released a promo giving glimpses of Gaurav as Anuj in the story. Now, in an interaction with a leading daily, the actor spoke for the first time about working in Anupamaa, and how he is preparing for his role.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Development: Anuj Kapadia Cancels Rs 5 Crore Deal With Vanraj-Kavya, Anupama To Finally Have Love Angle

Gaurav is very excited to be teaming up with both Rupali and the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi. Speaking to ETimes, he mentioned that he has had many discussions with Shahi in the past about teaming up for a show but nothing could really work out. However, this time, it felt like a dream come true when the production reached out to him to play an exciting part in the top Hindi show. Gaurav said, “I have been waiting for several years to work with Rajan Shahi sir (producer of the show). Whenever I used to bump into him at award functions and events, we would discuss working together. This time, I think my stars got aligned and I got a call from his production house for the role of Anuj. Rajan sir really wanted me to do this role.” Also Read - Anupamaa Dhamakedaar Entry: Anuj Kapadia-Anupama's Love Angle Leaves Vanraj Jealous | Watch Promo

Since Gaurav is playing the role of Anupama’s college friend, he would have to look like a middle-aged man who’s probably in his early 40s. For the same, the actor had to stop working out a bit. He said, “I didn’t get much time to prepare for the role. But to suit the role, I have reduced my working out time. My character will be in good shape but not in the best shape. I am also trying to gain weight on the face to get a mature look.” Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: First Glimpse of Handsome Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna is Here | Watch

Gaurav, who has earlier impressed with his TV show Yeh Pyar Ho Hoga Kam, added that he hasn’t been an ardent viewer of Anupamaa. He said his mom is a big fan of the show and she’s the happiest about him working in it. “I haven’t watched the show but my family is a fan of Anupamaa and they are really excited about my entry. My mom is the happiest and she keeps on asking me about the storyline. My mom has predicted the future of my character too on the show,” he said.

So are you excited to see Gaurav and Rupali together in the show? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!