Gaurav Khanna trends on Twitter: Actor Gaurav Khanna is ruling the hearts of the audience with his fabulous performance in the role of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa. The makers of the show organised an entertaining special Sunday episode with the cast of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The fans are now going gaga over how Gaurav left no stone unturned in entertaining them to the T with all the games he played and the performances he gave on the stage.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Are Worried After Anuj Kapadia’s Barkha Bhabhi's Entry: ‘MaAn Ka Rishta Na Kharab Ho’

The #MaAn fans are totally in awe of Gaurav’s ability to woo them in any role at any place. In various stills and clips from the ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’ episode, a dapper Gaurav is seen dancing with Rupali Ganguly and also mocking the vamps of the TV in his funny style. The other members of the show – Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma aka Vanraj and Kavya also joined Anupama and Anuj in the game show. Also Read - Anupama – Anuj Kapadia as Wife And Husband Get Intimate in Car, MaAn Fans Can’t Wait to See ‘Suhagraat’ Moment

Here’s how the #MaAn fans are celebrating Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia‘s performance on Twitter: Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Give Aashirwaad to #MaAn: 'Sada Romance Karte Raho' | Written Update, May 18

A section of the fans is also happy to see how Gaurav and Harshad Chopra (from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) finally met on-screen and shared a great camaraderie. Check out these tweets from the fans of #AbhiRa and #MaAn:

Just wanted #AbhiRa to come together with my favourite #GauravKhanna aka #AnujKapadia n it finally happened ❤️.

Cant express my feelings in words ❤️.#Yrkkh#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/GCMTa4qMPB — Rima (Team Ladke Wale ❤️ , Anuj Ke Baarati) (@BiswashreeDash) June 12, 2022

Are you excited to see Anuj and Anupama starting their new life in their new house now? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!