Mumbai: In the popular show Anupamaa, Baa has never liked Anuj Kapadia and Anupama's friendship. She has repeatedly expressed disappointment arguing what society will think of it. Recently we saw how Anupama took a stand for herself and separated from the Shah family. While Bapuji has been supportive of her, he was left heartbroken in the recent episode.
It all started after Baa interrupted the Diwali celebration at Anupama's dance academy and asked Anuj to marry Anupama. She went on to insult Anupama saying it is not Anuj's America and that the society here does not accept certain things. As Baa creates a massive scene, Bapuji asked her to leave. This left Baa shocked and insulted who then reminds Bapuji about his 'failures' and 'hasiyat'. "Aapne zindagi mein kiya kya hai?," Baa questions Bapuji. She went on to insult Bapuji reminding him of the time when they were financially not stable. "Mere bete to waqt se pehle bada hona pada kyuki uska baap ghar ka bhaar uthane ke layak nahi tha (My son had to grow up early because his father wasn't capable of handling responsibilities)," Baa said.
The episode has left both, Bapuji and fans in tears. Several fans took to Twitter mentioning that Bapuji really didn't deserve this. Fans talked about how Bapuji has been very supportive of Anupama all the time and added that Baa should not have insulted him. "Baa has gone crazy!! She is a certified lunatic! Will we ever get to see someone giving back to this vile lady in her own language?" one of the fans wrote.
Fans left heartbroken after Baa insults Bapuji:
Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and Paras Kalnawat among other actors.