Mumbai: In the popular show Anupamaa, Baa has never liked Anuj Kapadia and Anupama's friendship. She has repeatedly expressed disappointment arguing what society will think of it. Recently we saw how Anupama took a stand for herself and separated from the Shah family. While Bapuji has been supportive of her, he was left heartbroken in the recent episode.

It all started after Baa interrupted the Diwali celebration at Anupama's dance academy and asked Anuj to marry Anupama. She went on to insult Anupama saying it is not Anuj's America and that the society here does not accept certain things. As Baa creates a massive scene, Bapuji asked her to leave. This left Baa shocked and insulted who then reminds Bapuji about his 'failures' and 'hasiyat'. "Aapne zindagi mein kiya kya hai?," Baa questions Bapuji. She went on to insult Bapuji reminding him of the time when they were financially not stable. "Mere bete to waqt se pehle bada hona pada kyuki uska baap ghar ka bhaar uthane ke layak nahi tha (My son had to grow up early because his father wasn't capable of handling responsibilities)," Baa said.

The episode has left both, Bapuji and fans in tears. Several fans took to Twitter mentioning that Bapuji really didn't deserve this. Fans talked about how Bapuji has been very supportive of Anupama all the time and added that Baa should not have insulted him. "Baa has gone crazy!! She is a certified lunatic! Will we ever get to see someone giving back to this vile lady in her own language?" one of the fans wrote.

Fans left heartbroken after Baa insults Bapuji:

Forget Anupama & Vanraj, I want to see Baapuji throwing divorce papers in Baa’s face. Akal thikane aa jaayegi sab. Iss aurat ko respect aur pyaar dene waala nahi, paise waala husband chahiye. She deserves a husband like her son, Trashraj. Aur ab toh woh bhi bikhari hai. #Anupamaa — Stan Shunpike (@OpinionatedStan) November 15, 2021

After watching baa’s non stop illogical ranting

Me to Baa #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/9zrZ30okzb — Gayatri_Situ (@GayatriSitu) November 15, 2021

I have no words left to express this baap beti ki relationship >Baapu n his beti Anu#Anupamaa@mollyv1991 dekh from the episode Anuj entry n @AajKiRadha what was the number of that episode? pic.twitter.com/tXga9l7OUA — Simi ✨ (@sarahelcamino) November 15, 2021

Look at bapuji’s face.wen this man is hurt my heart realy breaks . How can any lady make husband so miserable that he had to accpt his ‘haisiyat’. Baa u rot in that shah house with ur beta nd so called bahu … #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/04lXHYyYf9 — Deepika (@35deepika) November 15, 2021

My heart breaks for this man

Bapuji deserves all love and respect ❤️

That’s it thats the tweet…#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/UeeRMz0K2d — ●•◦️ (@AlkaThakur_013) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya and Paras Kalnawat among other actors.