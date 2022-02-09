Anupamaa heartbreaking twist: Anuj Kapadia has lost everything that he had built with his heart and soul. He finally got Mukku to sign the business documents and handed over everything to her. While he leaves the office premises, he tries to fathom the situation and also breaks down thinking of all the lovely moments he got to spend with both his sister and Anupama at the office. Mukku, too, feels emotional and recalls all the good time spent with her brother, she feels trapped by Vanraj’s evil intention. So much so that she doesn’t even try to stop her brother when he’s leaving everything in her name.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update February 8, 2022: Angry Anupama Says ‘Ek Zor Se Thapad Padega’ to Malvika

In the Shah house, the entire family anticipates the situation at the office and how things will unfold from here. While Baa worries about her Raja beta and how he will have to suffer again if Anuj ends up doing something aggressive, Kavya thinks about herself and how Anuj’s decision of transferring the entire business to Mukku will cost her her job. Bapuji tries to make Baa understand that Vanraj has played a dirty game here and has caused a rift between a brother and a sister, Baa continues to support her son. Also Read - Anupamaa Episode February 7: Vanraj Crosses His Limits, Calls Anuj an ‘Orphan’

In the promo of the next episode, Anupama is seen supporting Anuj as he feels heartbroken and lost. GK sees everything and asks Anupama to be with Anuj as he needs love and care right now. Anupama vows to help Anuj and pull him out of this miserable situation. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa! Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Takes up ‘Kacha Badam’ Challenge, Watch Her Hook Steps in Viral Video