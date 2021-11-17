Anupamaa latest twist: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, things between Baa and Bapuji will turn even worst after the Diwali showdown. Upon realising that Vanraj can be back home anytime, Baa and Kavya go to Anupama’s house to convince Bapuji to move back with them in the Shah house but he clearly refuses. Bapuji is completely shattered and heartbroken after Baa insulted him in front of all and told him that he could never provide for her and her kids all these years. This has completely changed a strong and thoughtful Bapuji who seemed so distressed with his wife’s insult that he went on to search for a job his age and even talked to a security guard to help him get a job.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: Bapuji Breaks Down After Baa's Ugly War of Words, Fans Go All Emotional
While Anupama and Anuj are trying their best to help Bapuji come out of this painful phase, Baa is concerned with how her son Vanraj would react after finding out that Bapuji has left house to live with Anupama. In a more dramatic twist, Bapuji even shuts the door on Baa's face and tells her that she should consider him dead from now on. He also asks her to let their son know that his father is dead for him now.
Meanwhile, the fans of Anupamaa are all hearts for actor Arvind Vaidya's performance as Bapuji in the show. Social media is abuzz with posts appreciating him for showing how a person breaks when his self-respect is totally taken away. Check out these tweets:
It will now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama work together to help Bapuji get his confidence and respect back. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!