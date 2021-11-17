Anupamaa latest twist: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, things between Baa and Bapuji will turn even worst after the Diwali showdown. Upon realising that Vanraj can be back home anytime, Baa and Kavya go to Anupama’s house to convince Bapuji to move back with them in the Shah house but he clearly refuses. Bapuji is completely shattered and heartbroken after Baa insulted him in front of all and told him that he could never provide for her and her kids all these years. This has completely changed a strong and thoughtful Bapuji who seemed so distressed with his wife’s insult that he went on to search for a job his age and even talked to a security guard to help him get a job.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: Bapuji Breaks Down After Baa's Ugly War of Words, Fans Go All Emotional

While Anupama and Anuj are trying their best to help Bapuji come out of this painful phase, Baa is concerned with how her son Vanraj would react after finding out that Bapuji has left house to live with Anupama. In a more dramatic twist, Bapuji even shuts the door on Baa’s face and tells her that she should consider him dead from now on. He also asks her to let their son know that his father is dead for him now. Also Read - 'He Didn't Deserve This,' Fans Left Heartbroken After Baa Reminds Bapuji of His 'Haisiyat'

Meanwhile, the fans of Anupamaa are all hearts for actor Arvind Vaidya’s performance as Bapuji in the show. Social media is abuzz with posts appreciating him for showing how a person breaks when his self-respect is totally taken away. Check out these tweets: Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Episode Twist: Baa Insults Bapuji After Anuj Kapadia Tells Her 'Arey Jaiyee Baa...'

I can’t see Bapuji like this 🥺🥺

Please bring his smile back 😭😭

Arvind Sir was phenomenal today ❤️❤️#Anupamaa #MaAn — Niyati 💥💞 (@NiyatiMandaliya) November 17, 2021

#Anupamaa

Today’s episode was one of the best episodes so far.

also fabulous performance by baa and bapuji.

Also, kavya ka character negative se zyada funny lag rha hai aaj kal and it’s really entertaining… iss show ke actors hi Kamaal hai be it vanraj, anu ,anuj or kavya#MaAn — Rafique (@Rafique12082615) November 17, 2021

Arvind sir performance has always made us attached to baapuji character and his emotional breakdown today made everyone feel really bad for him..

he surely deserve round of applause for his today 👏👏 #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/xIHUNa6dL0 — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) November 16, 2021

I just can’t see bapuji like this

Why good people have to suffer the most 😭

This scene can make anybody cry watch it at your own risk#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/onb88rvZlg — CHIPU((sairat/anuj)❤️❤️) (@TweetsbyHimadri) November 17, 2021

Precap

V aa gya 😂👍

Ab bajegi Leela ki band 😂😂😂😂

Synopsis of today’s episode

Anupamas attempt to cheer up a dejected Hasmukh goes in vain. Elsewhere, Jignesh rejects Leelas order to bring Hasmukh back home#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/YgHJ7pPDQe — CHIPU((sairat/anuj)❤️❤️) (@TweetsbyHimadri) November 17, 2021

From making me laugh with ‘hein’ as Madhusudan in Sarabhai to making me teary eyed as Bapuji in #Anupamaa! The range! 😭🥺🤧 pic.twitter.com/gznmAeaCS9 — anew/akka (@anew_akka) November 17, 2021

Ye saare scenes bahut hi emotional the 🥺🥺🤧🤧 Kudos to all the actors

👏👏#MaAn #Anupamaa — Aash_MaAn 💖 (@Aadeez_aashu) November 17, 2021

today’s episode delivered a great message! 🙌

never disrespect anyone’s goodness. the way bapuji has become literally breaks my heart. one should value efforts, sacrifice & hardwork of a person. mana paisa sab kuch hai, lekin woh SAB KUCH nahi hota.#Anupamaa — aariya (@aariya_x) November 17, 2021

It will now be interesting to see how Anuj and Anupama work together to help Bapuji get his confidence and respect back. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!