Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer, the Shah family celebrated Pakhi and Anupama's win at the school dance competition. The family also questions Kavya about her absence during the performance, she justified by saying that the telephonic job interview was more important than Pakhi's 'stupid dance competition'. She further added that the house does not run with trophies but with salaries and she can depend on Vanraj's cafe as it may get shut down at anytime soon. Vanraj, Baa, Anupama try to make her understand that it was an important event as the child of the house was performing. However, she starts arguing with Baa when Vanraj interrupts by saying that things would have gone wrong if Anupama had not been present at the school.

Later, Paritosh extended his support to Kavya by accusing the family of pulling down people who want to grow. He went on to call his home a cage and said that they never have a moment of happiness in the house. Paritosh and Vanraj get into a heated argument but Paritosh did not stop. He insulted Baa and Babuji and tells them that they behave like illiterates. He even said that they are not a normal family because in a normal family a father doesn't marry for the second time, a mother doesn't ask for a divorce, and the wife and ex-wife don't live in the same house.

After Paritosh disrespects Anupama, Vanraj slapped him and he fell down on the floor. He picks him up from the floor and tells him 'Maa Ke Pairo Zameen Jannat Hoti Hai, Aur Baap Ke Pairo Zameen Chappal'. He further asked him to behave himself and to learn from his mistakes. Baa and Bapuji also decide to leave the house as they embarrass their grandchildren. Vanraj and Anupama overhear their conversation and get worried.

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave.

How will this whole argument end? Will Paritosh leave the house with Kinjal?

Will Kinjal leave the house with him?