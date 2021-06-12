Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Just when the audience was eager to know what will happen next as now Vanraj and Kavya are married and Anupamaa is divorced, the makers dropped another bomb with a big twist. It came as a big shock to Kavya and Vanraj after Bapuji divided the Shah house into three parts. While he gave each part to his children – Vanraj and Dolly, he also gave Anupama her deserving right in the house. Though Anupamaa did not accept it initially, Bapuji left her no choice as he said that he would not eat anything until she accepts it. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Are In Complete Awe After Bapuji's Decision: 'Hissa Dekr Dil Jeet Liya'

However, Vanraj was quite upset with the decision and decided to support the wrong side, as always! He was adamant that Anupamaa should say no to bapuji and give the part in her name back to Vanraj. But, Bapuji decided to give Vanraj some reality check and tell him that if he can have an affair and marry at his age, then even he can do whatever he wishes to. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Pens A Heartfelt Note For Her Father: I Have an Angel, I Call Him Pappa

Later, Baa comes to the doorstep with an aarti plate but to perform aarti of Anupamaa and not of Kavya, who keeps on claiming to be the new ‘bahu’ of the family. Bapuji holds the hand of Anupama and calls her ‘Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Anapoorna’. Well, it was quite emotional for Anupamaa for sure but not at all good for Kavya. The new ‘bahu’ enters the house and the toran on the door falls. Baa taunts Kavya by saying that the new bride has already started to show signs of destruction. Also Read - Anupamaa Becomes TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Huge Ratings | Top Five TV Shows This Week

In the upcoming episodes, Kavya will be seen telling Anupamaa that she is rightfully the new daughter-in-law in the family and Anupamaa should stay away from the house, but the latter responds by saying that the house and family have been part of her life for the last 26 years and she should not think of harming her family at any cost.

It is clear now that Kavya, Anupamaa, and Vanraj will stay under the safe roof along with the Shah family, which means a high-voltage drama awaits the audience. It will be interesting to watch Vanraj again turning against Anupamaa and Kavya doing every bit to take revenge from the family as now she will be staying with the family. Anupamaa’s strong characteristics will definitely give back to the newlywed couple and continue to fight for her family.

It will be interesting to watch Anupamaa and Kavya being pitted against each other.