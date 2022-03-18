Anupamaa Holi Episode, March 18 Written Update: The makers of Anupamaa released the perfect Holi special episode right on Holi. The Friday episode was all colourful, drenched in the chemistry of Anuj Kapadia and Anupama as they celebrated their first Holi together. The #MaAn fans can’t get enough of their favourite couple who surpassed all the obstacles to become the first person colouring each other. The beautifully shot Holi sequence between Anuj and Anupama has become the talk of the town on social media with fans praising how they look absolutely cute together.Also Read - Anupamaa March 14 Written Update: Vanraj Slaps Toshu, Anuj Kapadia Shows His Badass Avatar
Anupama once again successfully beats Vanraj at his own game when he tries to ruin her plans with Anuj. The moment Anuj and Anupama see each other, they run to escape the entire world so that their Holi can be as special as they expected it to be. After putting colour on each other, they go back o Vanraj to tell him that he can never take away the beauty of their love and he should stop initiating these petty fights against them. This entire Holi sequence is winning the fans’ hearts on the internet. Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting: Also Read - 'I Couldn’t Relate To Showbiz’s Double Standards': Nandini Aka Anagha Bhosle on Quitting Anupamaa
Also Read - Rupali Ganguly on Fearing Body Shaming Before Anupamaa: 'Will I Look Good on-screen, Will I Look Fat?'
The beautiful chemistry between Anupama and Anuj as ‘Ye Laal Ishq‘ plays in the background is something else. Watch this clip from the episode:
In the precap of the episode, it is seen that an intoxicated Anuj declares his love for Anupama in front of the entire world and also announces his decision of marrying her. He then trips off the stairs as Anupama is left shocked. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!