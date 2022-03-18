Anupamaa Holi Episode, March 18 Written Update: The makers of Anupamaa released the perfect Holi special episode right on Holi. The Friday episode was all colourful, drenched in the chemistry of Anuj Kapadia and Anupama as they celebrated their first Holi together. The #MaAn fans can’t get enough of their favourite couple who surpassed all the obstacles to become the first person colouring each other. The beautifully shot Holi sequence between Anuj and Anupama has become the talk of the town on social media with fans praising how they look absolutely cute together.Also Read - Anupamaa March 14 Written Update: Vanraj Slaps Toshu, Anuj Kapadia Shows His Badass Avatar

Anupama once again successfully beats Vanraj at his own game when he tries to ruin her plans with Anuj. The moment Anuj and Anupama see each other, they run to escape the entire world so that their Holi can be as special as they expected it to be. After putting colour on each other, they go back o Vanraj to tell him that he can never take away the beauty of their love and he should stop initiating these petty fights against them. This entire Holi sequence is winning the fans’ hearts on the internet. Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting: Also Read - 'I Couldn’t Relate To Showbiz’s Double Standards': Nandini Aka Anagha Bhosle on Quitting Anupamaa

Also Read - Rupali Ganguly on Fearing Body Shaming Before Anupamaa: 'Will I Look Good on-screen, Will I Look Fat?'

This felt like they were playing holi in college ~ circa 1995, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India ❤️ #Anupamaa #MaAn https://t.co/AkCcns5RKi — (@_Bawwse) March 18, 2022

26 saalon ke intezaar ke baad, aaj pehli baar anuj ke pyaar ka rang chada hai uski anupama par. ❤️#anupamaa #maan #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/pDzJaPCyeb — . (@sunshinexgirll) March 18, 2022

Finally after 26 yrs here they are! Overcoming all t obstacles in life to get coloured in each others colour of ❤ forever❣#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnkipehliHoli pic.twitter.com/VoREwXLGed — Vijzvirgo (@VijzVirgo) March 18, 2022

One of the best Anupama episodes and one of the best ITV holi to be ever shown!!!

Anuj and Anupama ki pehli holi!! ❤️

Nazar na lage!!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #MaAnkipehliholi https://t.co/xUfaq0QOIO — Naina (@Naina71680152) March 18, 2022

It really is a simple thing. Eye contact is that certain kind of magic that will spark chemistry into a volatile reaction, every single time. ❤️#anupamaa #anujkapadia #maan pic.twitter.com/PM8CYnHJPF — . (@sunshinexgirll) March 18, 2022

Loved the choreo.& cinematography during Manmohini(falling drapes were brilliant)& Laal Ishq!

Everything was so picture perfect!Kudos 2 cvs @ketswalawalkar & tech team!

Complete package ep with perfect blend!❤️#MaAnkipehliholi #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/zelvSb383M — Garima (@Garima910) March 18, 2022

Their happiness is so contagious, I am still hungover without even having bhaang Can’t stop gleeing!!

Look at ’em bubbling & bursting with the joy of each other’s love! What a pretty sight, these two lovesick humans #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn

pic.twitter.com/z11WThX36k — (@Main_Khamakha) March 18, 2022

He really wasn’t lying when he said he was devoted to her. You can really see how much this touch, this entire moment means to him in ways mere words could have never justified. The way he is literally worshipping her, I cry. ❤️#anupamaa #maan #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/uUj9tLwknK — . (@sunshinexgirll) March 18, 2022

The beautiful chemistry between Anupama and Anuj as ‘Ye Laal Ishq‘ plays in the background is something else. Watch this clip from the episode:

OMG Just look at those intense full of love eyes and this look is reserved only for his Anu #Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn #AnujKiAnupamaa pic.twitter.com/oaR78PY9tU — Smiley_Khwaish (@SmileyF94287113) March 18, 2022

In the precap of the episode, it is seen that an intoxicated Anuj declares his love for Anupama in front of the entire world and also announces his decision of marrying her. He then trips off the stairs as Anupama is left shocked. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!