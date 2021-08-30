Anupamaa breaking stereotypes: A father-in-law is not given enough screen time or relevance in most of the Hindi daily soaps. They are called only when they have to be dominating and show that they are the eldest in the house. Otherwise, who cares! But Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is different. While most of the viewers might take Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly as the backbone of the show, let’s not forget that Bapuji aka Hasmukh Shah is no less a revolutionary character. Pat on the back of writers for this!Also Read - Anupamaa 'Mysterious' Twist: Nandini's Past To Jolt Her Love Life With Samar

Time and again, Bapuji has proven that a progressive mindset has nothing to do with education and financial success in life. Vanraj may be more 'successful' than his father, there's a lot that he needs to learn from him. Since the beginning, the show is changing the image of fathers-in-law and how the same are stereotyped in television shows. Apart from being supportive and caring, what differentiates him from everyone is his progressive thoughts. He always considers everyone equal unlike the Sasurji in other TV shows who blindly believe their sons and want bahus to obey them.

All the stereotypes that Bapuji has broken in Anupamaa so far

When Baa used to talk rudely with Anupama, his love balanced it. When Vanraj cheated Anupama, he stood with her. When Anupama decided to divorce Vanraj, he supported her decision. When the property was divided, he made sure Anupama gets her share. When Anupama expressed her desire to start a dance academy, he was the happiest person. When Anuapama landed in bank fraud, he found her a way out. Bapuji has won a million hearts every time he takes a decision. Some great writer had once written that there must be a balance between, ‘How much of nature and how much of nurture is required’ and Bapuji understands this.

Bapuji presents the brutal reality of the society

Bapuji might offend a number of viewers, but that is because he exposes the harsh truth of society in a brutal way. Recently, when Vanraj lashed out at Anupama after the bank fraud incident, Bapuji said, “Jab mard thaga jaata hai toh kehta hai ke voh thag bada tez tha. Agar aurat thagi jaati hai toh vahi mard usko kehta hai ke yeh bavakoof aurat thi (When a man becomes a victim of fraud, he considers the fraudster to be very smart. But when a woman faces the same, the same man calls her an idiot).“

Strong dialogues, revolutionary ideas, a progressive mindset, and an equal vision for all are what make Bapuji’s character special and worth watching. Agree?

