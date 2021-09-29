Anupamaa HUGE Spoiler Alert: The makers of Anupamaa have planned a Maha episode on Sunday in which Anupama will be seen taking a life-altering decision. And if everything goes as per plan, she will soon move out of the Shah house in an attempt to end enmity with her ex-husband, Vanraj Shah, who has suddenly started having feelings back for her. After whatever happens between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia in Mumbai and they end up getting involved in a physical fight, Anupama decides to take a huge step to begin afresh.Also Read - Anupamaa BIGGEST Twist: Anuj Kapadia Confesses His Love For Anupama in Front of Vanraj, Says ‘I Love Her’

As told by the insiders, Vanraj and Kavya badmouth Anupama and question her relationship with Anuj as they all return to the Shah house after visiting Mumbai. Kavya creates chaos inside the house and exaggerates the Mumbai incident in front of Baa, Toshu, and other family members while Vanraj points fingers at Anupama’s character. An agitated Anupama then decides to leave the Shah house while her son, Samar, joins her. This happens after Anuj convinces the two to live separately to avoid the daily stress from people who don’t respect Anupama and her choices. Also Read - Anupamaa: Makers Plan To Revamp Sudhanshu Pandey’s Character, Vanraj To Realise He Is In Love With Anupama?

Anupama and Samar move out of the Shah house and shift with Anuj Kapadia until they find a new place to live on their own. This big development will bring new twists to the narrative and pave the way for closeness between Anupama and Anuj. Do you want to see them together soon? Also Read - Anupamaa Maha Episode: Anupama Takes Strong Vow Against Vanraj After His Fight With Anuj Kapadia

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!