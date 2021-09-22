Anupamaa new twist: Seems like Anuj Kapadia has finally stepped into the game with Vanraj Shah. The fact that Anuj likes Anupamaa and would do anything to protect her dignity and happiness is known to all. However, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see him taking a step ahead and proving his mettle in front of the entire Shah family.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Looks Enchanting In Black Polka Dot Dress, Fans Say ‘Anuj Will Go Crazy’

Vanraj challenges Anuj for an arm-wrestling contest. During the Ganpati celebrations, when Anupama boasts about how Anuj used to win many arm-wrestling contests in college, Vanraj feels jealous and goes on to challenge him for a match. The two sit together and begin the wrestling arms. While Vanraj tells Anuj that he has never lost this game, the latter too reminds him how he has always won in every game.

Interestingly, Anuj himself takes the efforts of calling up Vanraj and invites him for the Ganpati celebrations after he notices that neither Vanraj nor his son Paritosh has joined their other family members for the Puja at his place. Meanwhile, Anupama is left in a fix seeing Anuj and Vanraj coming face-to-face in a game because she also somewhere knows that it is just not a game.

With how things are turning for Anuj and Anupama, the audience should be assured that it’s the beginning of a new relationship and the one in which everyone’s favourite Anupama will have an ‘equal partnership’ and respect. How the Ganpati celebrations bring a new twist to the story is something that’s yet to be seen. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!