Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Anuj Kapadia saves Samar’s life following which the Shah family invites him to celebrate Janamashtami with them.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Gush Over Anuj Kapadia's Krishna-Look With Rupali Ganguly as Radha, Say 'Vanraj Toh Gaya'

Recently, we saw how Samar met Nandini’s past loved who instigated him by telling him that they never really lost touch and Nandini would always reply to his message. This left Samar heartbroken and angry. Also Read - Anupamaa Fresh Update: Heartbroken Samar Leaves Home But Anuj Kapadia Saves His Life

In the upcoming episode, we see that Samar starts to walk in the middle of the road. While Nandini amd Anupama call him and ask him to come back, he refuses. Meanwhile, Coincidentally, Anuj Kapadia was on the same road when he spots Samar and saves his life from a fatal accident. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Kavya Questions Anupama's Relation With Anuj Kapadia, Gets a Savage Reply

However, Anupama heard the noise and felt that Samar has met with an accident. While this leaves the Shah family tensed and Anupamaa starts to panic but Vanraj calms her down. Later, she gets a call from Samar’s phone asking for their address. The Shahs are happy to see Samar and are surprised to see that it was Anuj Kapadia who saved him.

Following this, the Shahs invite Anuj and his Kaka to celebrate Janmashtami with them. Anupama and Anuj Kapadia play dandiya together which makes Vanraj jealous. At the same time, Kavya asks Anupama to cook food for him so that he keeps coming back to their home.

What will happen next? Will this mark a new beginning to Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s life? How will Vanraj react to this?

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is also on the top of TRP charts for months now.