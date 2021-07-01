Anupamaa July 1, 2021, Written Update: The episode begins with Anupamaa asking Samar to go and give a glass of milk to Kinjal – who otherwise will not eat because she is sad and angry. This makes Kinjal wonder if what she has done is right or not. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is worried about Kinjal and asks Samar if she had milk, Samar then tells her not to worry and that Kinjal is fine. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List

Bapuji and Samar discuss the circumstances of the house with Samar telling him that certain things should not have happened. Bapuji asks Samar not to worry and that things will be fine soon.

The next morning, while Toshu leaves for work early, Baa-Bapuji and Anupamaa wait for Kinjal for breakfast. Kinjal comes face to face with Anupamaa but says nothing. She then receives a call following which she leaves for the office without having breakfast. While Anupamaa quickly packs a paratha and asks Pakhi to give it to Kinjal, she refuses saying that there is an urgent meeting in the office. While this makes Kavya happy, Anupamaa is left weeping and worried about her daughter-in-law.

En route office, Kavya suggests to Kinjal that they must go out for dinner tonight. Even though Kinjal refuses initially, Kavya tells her that she must not think about Baa and Anupamaa and that even they do not care about her. Kavya also takes this as an opportunity to instigate Kinjal and tells her that even though Kinjal continues to sacrifice, the Shahs do not appreciate it at all. Kinjal agrees to the dinner plan with Kavya.

At night, Anupamaa comes back home but was surprised to see everyone from the family waiting at the door. Baa then tells Anupamaa that Kinju baby has not returned yet. “We are trying to call her, but it’s switched off,” Samar adds. Anupamaa wonders if Kinjal is in a meeting, but Vanraj tells her that he enquired and that Kinjal isn’t in office too. Anupamaa asks Vanraj to check with Kavya, but he tells her that they are unable to contact Kavya as well. Worried Baa complained that Kinjal must have informed if had to go somewhere.

Kinjal and Kavya return home and what follows is another huge drama. Vanraj tells them that they should have informed and that everyone was worried about them. While Vanraj questions Kinjal, Kavya interrupts saying that it is not a big deal. She further added that their phone’s battery got discharged. Kavya then addresses Kavya as ‘My beautiful’, leaving Anupamaa shocked. Kavya continues to argue and said that she was only trying to make Kinjal happy. Anupamaa then tells them that they are allowed to go out but should have informed because everyone was worried and did not even have dinner. Kinjal answers back to Anupamaa saying she never asked anyone to wait for dinner. Vanraj tells her that this is not the way to talk, but Kinjal answers back to him as well. Kinjal further argues that why are they not questioning Anupamaa when she also came late. Samar speaks for Anupamaa and tells her that she had gone to the hospital and they knew she would be late.

The drama and fight among the Shahs make Kavya happy and she continues to instigate Kinjal asking her not to be the ideal middle-class daughter-in-law. Kavya also tells her that in today’s time, it is good to be bad. Kinjal thanks her for the treat and leaves.

Meanwhile, Baa-Bapuji and all are worried and wonder what has happened to Kinjal. Vanraj then tells Anupamaa that he doesn’t want their home to break like this again and asks her to fix everything. He then tell Anupamaa that Kinjal must not become another Kavya.

Kavya oversees Vanraj talking to Anupamaa and taunts him for talking to his ex-wife. Kavya then insults Anupamaa saying that she continues to instigate Vanraj against her. Anupamaa gives her a befitting reply and warns her to not try to create differences between her family otherwise the consequences will be bad. Vanraj too taunts Kavya telling her not to create differences between Kinjal and Anupamaa. He also asks her to stay away from Kinjal. While Kavya argues that she isn’t instigating anybody and calls herself a friend of Kinjal, Vanraj insults her saying a friend like hers is equal to being an enemy.

Samar then visits Nandini and tells her everything. Nandini too is shocked to see the changes in Kinjal and adds that Kavya is instigating her. She then asks her not to worry and that she will never let differences prevail between herself and Anupamaa. The duo then prays for things to get better between Anupamaa and Kinjal.

The episode ends with Anupamaa thinking of the sweet memories she had spent with Kinjal.