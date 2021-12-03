Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular Hindi shows on Indian television. The show has been ruling the TRP charts for months now. Madalsa Sharma plays the negative role of Kavya in the show but even then she enjoys a massive fan following. She’s presented as smart, clever, selfish, strong and an independent woman. However, it is also obvious for the actor who plays the role of a vamp to face social media trolling. In a recent interview, Madalsa Sharma opened up about the same and said that her character is an exception. The actor said that Kavya is not a conventional vamp and that is what makes her different. “Trolling is obvious, but luckily Kavya is an exception; it is not a negative role of a conventional vamp. Kavya is an educated and intelligent girl trapped in a regressive family because of her love for Vanraj. My increasing fan base and their comments are a testimony to my statement,” Madalsa Sharma said.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence on Joining Anuj Kapadia And Others in Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Also Read - Anupamaa And Anuj Kapadia's Hot Romance Sets Internet on Fire, #MaAn Fans Call it 'Damn Sexy'

Madalsa Sharma also talked about Kavya being the center of attraction in the show and added, “Who doesn’t like to be the center of attention? Being an actor, I would always like to take the centre stage. It is morale boosting and complimentary.” Also Read - Anupamaa 1st December Wednesday Written Update: Baa Apologises to Anuj Kapadia, Anupama Understands His Shayari

Madalsa Sharma concluded by saying “Kavya is grey and so are we.”

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupama, Vanraj and other members of the Shah family were seen celebrating Baa and Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary in the recent episode. Meanwhile, Kavya is being ignored and isolated by the Shah family which is making her feel angry. It will be interesting to see if she will plan another evil plot in the upcoming episode.