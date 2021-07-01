Mumbai: Star Plus show Anupamaa enjoys massive popularity and is number one on the TRP charts. Recently, we have seen how Kavya is instigating Kinjal that resulted in creating differences between Kinjal and Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa July 1, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Tells Anupamaa Not To Let Kinjal Become Another Kavya

However, it seems like the change in Kinjal’s behaviour wasn’t really loved by the audience. In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj telling Anupamaa that she must not let Kinjal become Another Kavya. This comes after Kinjal comes back home late after partying with Kavya and then argues with the Shahs and answers back to Anupamaa rudely. However, what follows is probably Kinjal’s realisation of her doings. The next morning she hugs and apologises to Anupamaa, thus making her relationship with Anupamaa. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List

This has impressed fans and left them in complete awe. Several of the show’s fans took to Twitter appreciating the move by the makers. They mentioned that they did not like the negative twist to Kinjal’s character and that it was frustrating to see Kinjal and Baa fighting. Netizens also appreciated Vanraj’s move telling Anupamaa that Kinjal must not become another Kavya. “what was more annoying than Kinjal and Anupamaa fighting was Kinjal bonding with Kavya. That was just. CRINGE,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “True.. it was more emotionally draining to watch crack in Kinjal-Anupama relationship than the break up of a favourite couple. Glad they resolved it fastFolded hands #Anupamaa” Also Read - Anupamaa June 30, 2021, Written Update: Vanraj Asks Kavya To Stop Manipulating Kinjal

True.. it was more emotionally draining to watch crack in Kinjal-Anupama relationship than the break up of a favourite couple. Glad they resolved it fast #Anupamaa https://t.co/E9A34hY0qB — Rising Rose (@RisingRose6) July 1, 2021

Kinjal says sorry to #Anupamaa.. Thank god they ended kinjal drama soon and did not spoiled her character — nidz mehtz (@nidzmehtz) July 1, 2021

#anupamaa

Kinjal back to being normal and not turning out to be negative character ☺ Le Audience pic.twitter.com/OfeHqjYt3W — nidz mehtz (@nidzmehtz) July 1, 2021

Vanraj To #Anupamaa: kinjal ko dusre kavya mat hone dena Chalo happy to see vanraj’s growth as character … — Opsora (@Being_romeli) July 1, 2021

Precap : Thank god makers didnt turn kinjal into another kavya #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/NgQ4oTi67F — suzanne’ Dsouza (@suzaandsouza23) July 1, 2021

First time vanraj shah say something correct

Vanraj To Anupamaa: kinjal ko dusre kavya mat hone dena #anupama #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/UqEN5sOW7g — suzanne’ Dsouza (@suzaandsouza23) July 1, 2021

It will be interesting to see what will be Kavya’s next move.