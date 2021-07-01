Mumbai: Star Plus show Anupamaa enjoys massive popularity and is number one on the TRP charts. Recently, we have seen how Kavya is instigating Kinjal that resulted in creating differences between Kinjal and Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa July 1, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Tells Anupamaa Not To Let Kinjal Become Another Kavya
However, it seems like the change in Kinjal’s behaviour wasn’t really loved by the audience. In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj telling Anupamaa that she must not let Kinjal become Another Kavya. This comes after Kinjal comes back home late after partying with Kavya and then argues with the Shahs and answers back to Anupamaa rudely. However, what follows is probably Kinjal’s realisation of her doings. The next morning she hugs and apologises to Anupamaa, thus making her relationship with Anupamaa. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List
This has impressed fans and left them in complete awe. Several of the show’s fans took to Twitter appreciating the move by the makers. They mentioned that they did not like the negative twist to Kinjal’s character and that it was frustrating to see Kinjal and Baa fighting. Netizens also appreciated Vanraj’s move telling Anupamaa that Kinjal must not become another Kavya. “what was more annoying than Kinjal and Anupamaa fighting was Kinjal bonding with Kavya. That was just. CRINGE,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “True.. it was more emotionally draining to watch crack in Kinjal-Anupama relationship than the break up of a favourite couple. Glad they resolved it fastFolded hands #Anupamaa” Also Read - Anupamaa June 30, 2021, Written Update: Vanraj Asks Kavya To Stop Manipulating Kinjal
It will be interesting to see what will be Kavya’s next move.
Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.