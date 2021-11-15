Anupamaa Latest Episode Twist: In the Monday episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see a tragic and very unfortunate site of Baa who would stoop down immensely low to prove herself right. Baa insults Bapuji in a way never expected. She yells at him and makes him feel bad about coming from a humble family. She taunts him because he couldn’t provide a wealthy family to her when they got married. Baa taunts and talks about the time when Bapuji couldn’t get her gold jewellery unlike in other wealthy households. She says that she ‘made her peace’ with the silver jewellery that they could afford at that time.Also Read - 'He Didn't Deserve This,' Fans Left Heartbroken After Baa Reminds Bapuji of His 'Haisiyat'

Baa breaks everyone's heart including the fans as she totally bashes Bapuji left, right and centre for not being able to earn enough to give her a lavish lifestyle all their life. The whole drama takes place after Anuj Kapadia refuses to fill Anupama's hairline with the vermillion (sindoor) and instead put a tilak on her forehead when Baa insists on giving a name to their 'benaam' relationship.

When Baa spews venom on both Anuj and Anupama and asks them to get married to each other for the sake of society, Anuj tells her that he has chosen to worship Anupama by loving her, and he will never insult her by labelling her as his wife when she is aversed to the idea of falling in love with him. This irks Baa who continues to criticise them and their friendship. Bapuji then tells her to leave the place right away and spread negativity somewhere else after which Baa goes berserk and starts throwing incidents one after another to prove that had it not been for her and her son Vanraj, Bapuji and the entire family would have been living on the road.

While the entire incident has left both the audience and Shah family in shock, Anupama is equally heartbroken. She has now asked Anuj to help her give Bapuji his lost respect back. It would be interesting to see how Anupama and Anuj team up to give Baa the taste of her own medicine in the upcoming episodes.