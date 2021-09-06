Anupamaa latest news: Fans are still dealing with the whole excitement around Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna’s entry in the TV show Anupamaa. The actor has entered the show as Anupama’s classmate from college who was in love with her. As he returns after 26 years, it has been established that he never stopped thinking about the woman or loving her, and yet he respectfully distanced himself from her after college.Also Read - Anupamaa Fresh Update: Heartbroken Samar Leaves Home But Anuj Kapadia Saves His Life

In the upcoming Janmashtami special episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will be seen dressing up as Lord Krishna, and the viewers are expecting him to meet the love of his life once again as the story progresses. Anupama’s Radha look has already impressed all and fans can’t stop thinking just how stunning she looks in her traditional avatar. A picture of Rupali and Gaurav posing for a selfie has also surfaced online making fans go all gaga over their chemistry. Check out how Anupamaa’s fans are actually making Anuj look ‘too-good-to-be-true’ with their reactions on Twitter: Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Kavya Questions Anupama's Relation With Anuj Kapadia, Gets a Savage Reply

#Anupamaa Rupali mam was looking so so so beautiful and our #MaAn the cutest jodi ever. Sirf 2hi episode mein social media aur TV aur logon ke mind hila ke rakh diya hai.When you think about the age,you will only think about the age.But if you think about versatility then.. pic.twitter.com/6lv2Of1YNB — TV girl (@PuspajaliS) September 6, 2021

• Nothing, Just Take A Look At His Smile, it’ll bring smile on ur face too! • ✨ #GauravKhanna #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/YknjAtkK9Z — Enjoy! (@267Manu) September 6, 2021

#Anupamaa #Gauravkhanna How can you fall in love with a character in one episode itself The character: pic.twitter.com/ZD8SLnSalO — Feminist (@shiningstar016) September 6, 2021

Omg #MaAn together.. Vanraj ka muh dekhne layak hoga

Rupali is looking beautiful ❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/y7i22AEj80 — Gol_Gappa // Rach’s day ❤☼ (@Ridzupie) September 6, 2021

Anuj is a successful businessman and in every way, far better than Vanraj Shah, Anupama’s ex-husband who is now married to Kavya, the vamp in Anupama’s life. With Anuj’s entry, the fans are demanding to see what their favourite protagonist really deserves – love, care, success, and a good husband.

While there’s a lot that is going to happen in both Anupama and Vanraj’s life now, it will be really exciting to see how Anuj makes Anupama believe in love all over again. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!