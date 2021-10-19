Anupamaa Latest News Today: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we would see Anuj Kapadia coming to the rescue of the Shah family. Rohan, who is the new villain in the show, comes to trouble Nandini during the big Dandiya night and tries to hit Anupama with a rod. Now, how will Anuj and Vanraj react to the attack is something that needs to be seen.Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Close Dance on ‘Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu’ Leaves #MaAn Fans In Awe - Watch

Meanwhile, seems like the romance between Anupama and Anuj is just about to begin as the makers are slowly showing Anupama opening her heart to Anuj a bit more than before. She, in fact, asks him to stay at the Dandiya night when he insists on leaving. She never shies away from expressing how grateful she is for Anuj and how he is always available and helping her family, especially her kids.

Anupama also wears the lehenga gifted by Anuj. Though she never knows that it was from Anuj, and not from Devika. The Dussehra special episode is definitely going to bring a big twist in the show and it might just begin the new chapter for the audience to see Anupama and Anuj getting closer to each other. They already have started flirting with each other in Anuj's dreams though.

The fans are also wondering if Anuj and Anupama will win one of the prizes at the Dandiya night – whether the best-dressed couple or the best couple to be performing Dandiya at the event. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!