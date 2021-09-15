Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, we will see how Vanraj is left irked after Anuj Kapadia offered a business partnership to Anupama. While Baa too joins her son, Vanraj asks Anupama to refuse Anuj Kapadia’s proposal.Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Grooves To 'Manike Mage Hithe' In Stunning Red Lehenga | Watch

Recently, we saw how Anuj Kapadia visited the Shahs and gifted ghunghroo to Anupamaa. While Anupamaa couldn’t contain her excitement after receiving them, Vanraj remembered the time when he broke Anupamaa’s ghunghroo. However, he is unaware that a massive twist is about to jolt his life. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Can't Keep Calm as Anuj Kapadia Dreams About Anu, Say 'This is Their Future'

When Kavya asks Anuj Kapadia about their proposals and if he has finalised one, Anuj announces that his team has decided to go ahead with Anupama’s idea. He even offered Anupama a partnership. This leaves everyone shocked and Vanraj jealous. Even Anupama could not hold back her tears and Anuj leaves from there asking her to take her time to respond. Also Read - Anupamaa Grand Update: Anuj Kapadia Falls For Anupama Some More, Offers Her Business Partnership Irking Vanraj Shah And Kavya

As soon as Anuj leaves, Vanraj taunts Anupama that it’s because she is Anuj’s college crush that he offered the job to her. Anupama gets furious at this and asks Vanraj to shut up. What follows is a massive argument between the two. While Vanraj says that he is only speaking the bitter truth, Anupama lashes out at him for demeaning her.

Moreover, Vanraj asks Anupama to say no to the deal, but she reminds him that he is no more her husband and therefore cannot interfere in her decisions. At this, even Baa jumps in and asks Anupama to refuse the deal.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show. Will Anupama refuse Anuj Kapadia’s business partnership? Follow this space for more updates related to Anupamaa.