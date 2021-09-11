Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Popular television show Anupamaa is currently all about Anuj Kapadia’s budding bond with Anupama. We have repeatedly seen how Vanraj is jealous of their friendship even though Anupama has made it clear that she doesn’t have anything for Anuj in her heart.Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Wins Hearts Again, Fans Say, 'Ek Dil Hai, Kitni Baar Jeetoge'

Recently, we saw how Vanraj, Kavya and Anupama visited Anuj Kapadia’s office to pitch their business ideas. In the upcoming episode, Anuj asks Anupama to give her presentation. He even helps her open her laptop. Anupama’s business idea focused on housewives and how they should be employed in hotels instead of chefs. Kavya gets irritated with her idea and calls it ‘thepla-giri’. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Anuj Kapadia Addresses Anupama As 'Anu', Leaves Vanraj Furious

However, Anuj appreciates her idea but called it emotional. He further added that Vanraj’s idea is more practical. Anuj thanks them for meeting him and informs them that a final decision will be taken later. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Spoiler Alert: Anuj Kapadia Yells at Kavya For Insulting Gopi Kaka, Anupama Pays Him a Visit

Apart from this, Anuj Kapadia returned Anupama’s tiffin and filled it with aampapad and imli goli as he remembered that she liked them. Vanraj questions Anupamaa on why Anuj stopped her and later even taunted her for eating imli goli.

Later at home, Kavya explains to everyone about what happened at Anuj Kapadia’s office and insults Anupama for her idea. Even Vanraj adds that Anupama should have discussed her idea. However. Anupama took a stand for herself and for her idea.

The upcoming episode will also present how Rakhi Dave instigates Vanraj while Anupama is serving dinner to Anuj at the cafe. As Anuj and Anupama are enjoying a conversation, Rakhi taunts Vanraj that all these used to happen for him earlier. This leaves Vanraj jealous and furious.

What will happen next? How will Vanraj react to Anupama’s growing friendship with Anuj Kapadia? Will Anuj approve of Anupamaa’s idea?

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is also on the top of TRP charts for months now.